The Den Theatre to Present Comedian Cristela Alonzo in September

The Den Theatre will present comedian Cristela Alonzo for three stand-up performances September 29 - 30, 2022 on The Heath Mainstage, 1331 N. Milwaukee Ave. in Chicago's Wicker Park neighborhood. Tickets are currently available at thedentheatre.com or by calling (773) 697-3830. Regular, mezzanine and VIP table seating available. Drink service is provided for all seats (two drink minimum).

Cristela Alonzo made history when she became the first Latina to create, produce and star in her own network sitcom, Cristela for ABC. During that year, she split her time between LA and NYC to serve as one of ABC's favorite guest hosts on their hit daytime talk show, The View. Cristela made history again when she became the first Latina lead in a Disney Pixar film when she voiced the character of Cruz Ramirez in Cars 3.

Today, Cristela tours around the country performing to sold-out clubs and theatres. Her first stand-up special, Lower Classy, is currently streaming on Netflix, and her highly anticipated second stand-up special, Middle Classy, was recently released worldwide on Netflix. In the special, which is opened by labor and civil rights leader Dolores Huerta, Cristela addresses the struggles of growing up in a lower-class minority household, and what it's like to experience the privileges of middle class as an adult (like navigating health insurance).

Alonzo also hosts the Netflix Is A Joke podcast, The Hall: Honoring The Greats of Stand-Up. This season, the podcast will take a look at the careers of four comedy legends including George Carlin, Joan Rivers, Richard Pryor and Robin Williams and the impact they made on comedy.

In 2019, Cristela released her first memoir, Music to My Years, by Atria Books, an imprint of Simon & Schuster. Alonzo shares personal stories of growing up as a first-generation Mexican-American in Texas and following her dreams to pursue a career in comedy.

Aside from comedy, Cristela focuses on advocacy work, fighting for issues such as immigration, universal healthcare and lower income communities. She works with numerous organizations including Special Olympics Texas and Planned Parenthood, and is a board member of LUPE (La Union del Pueblo Entero) and an advisory board member for Define American.

Performance schedule:

Thursday, September 29 at 7:15 pm

Friday, September 30 at 7:15 pm & 9 pm

COVID guidelines: In the interest of keeping patrons and staff safe, The Den will continue to require proof of vaccination to attend any event for the indefinite future. While masking is no longer required, The Den strongly encourages patrons to continue wearing a mask when not eating or drinking. For the most current information on The Den's COVID guidelines, visit thedentheatre.com/covid19-policy.

About The Den Theatre

Artistic Director Ryan Martin opened The Den in 2010 in the Wicker Park neighborhood with a single theatre space. Now celebrating its twelfth year, The Den is a multi-level live entertainment venue that boasts five intimate and unique theaters ranging from 50 - 300 seats. The first floor houses The Den Bar & Lounge - a full-service bar where audiences gather before and after performances to share a drink and community with like-minded culture-hounds. Currently, The Den is home to four resident theatre companies including Broken Nose Theatre, First Floor Theater, Haven and The New Coordinates (formerly The New Colony). Hundreds of other companies and artists from Chicago and beyond have called The Den home - from national names to local stars, The Den consistently plays host to a lineup of exciting and diverse talent. As a building created for interdisciplinary arts, The Den has accommodated a wide variety of programming, including plays, musicals, film screenings, dance, improv and stand-up comedy, seminars and speaking engagements. For additional information, visit www.thedentheatre.com.