The Den Theatre Will Host a St. Patrick's Day Show With Katie Boyle

The performance is on Sunday, March 17 at 7:15 p.m.

By: Jan. 17, 2024

 The Den Theatre has announced a special Saint Patrick’s Day performance by Irish comedian Katie Boyle on Sunday, March 17 at 7:15 on The Heath Mainstage, 1331 N. Milwaukee Ave. in Chicago’s Wicker Park neighborhood. The Den Theatre serves Guinness and Jameson all year and will feature $7 green beer and a specialty shot called “Shamrock Surprise” to celebrate Saint Patrick’s Day. Tickets ($20 - $35) are now on sale at www.thedentheatre.com or by calling (773) 697-3830.

Katie Boyle is an Irish comedian living in NYC. She was a 2023 JFL International New Face just recently released her Don't Tell Comedy set which has garnered over 11 Million views on Instagram alone. Katie can be seen regularly at New York Comedy Club, Stand Up NY, Eastville and many other amazing clubs across the country. Katie runs a successful podcast, The Shift, where she and guests talk about relationships and dating from an Irish perspective. Her first one-hour special, "I'll Do It Myself" spent the first three days at #1 on the iTunes chart and is out now on YouTube.

Tickets: $23 regular seating ($20 obstructed view); $35 front row VIP table seating; $31 VIP table seating; $27 mezzanine table seating. All ticket prices include cocktail service with a two-drink minimum.



