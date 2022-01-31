Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

The Den Theatre Announces Comedian Olan Rogers On The Heath Mainstage

Jan. 31, 2022  

The Den Theatre has announced comedian Olan Rogers (Final Space) will perform an evening of stand-up on Friday, March 25 2022 at 7 pm on The Heath Mainstage, 1331 N. Milwaukee Ave. in Chicago's Wicker Park neighborhood. Tickets are currently available at thedentheatre.com or by calling (773) 697-3830. Regular, mezzanine and VIP table seating available. Drink service is provided for all seats (two drink minimum).

The Den currently requires proof of vaccination for all guests, staff and performers and adheres to all CDC, state and local safety guidelines. Additionally, masking is required for all guests during performances. For the most current information on The Den's COVID guidelines, visit thedentheatre.com/covid19-policy.

Olan Rogers has been called a relentlessly unconventional storyteller who has been making millions laugh for over a decade. The Tennessee Wonder Child first popped onto the scene with the cult phenomenon sketch comedy group "Balloonshop," and then transitioned to a solo career where he slowly built a passionate following of millions through his wildly funny stories. In 2018, Olan went on to perform his first solo live tour which sold out in under five hours. In 2019, Olan would go on to create the cult classic and international hit animated show Final Space. He is currently developing many TV shows and features in Los Angeles while continuing live, stand-up shows.


