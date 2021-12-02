The Den Theatre Announces Comedian Hari Kondabolu

The Den Theatre has announced comedian, writer and podcaster Hari Kondabolu will perform five stand-up performances June 23 - 25, 2022 on The Heath Mainstage, 1331 N. Milwaukee Ave. in Chicago's Wicker Park neighborhood. Tickets are currently available at thedentheatre.com or by calling (773) 697-3830. Regular, mezzanine and VIP table seating is available. Drink service is provided for all seats (two drink minimum).

Please note: The Den currently requires proof of vaccination for all guests, staff and performers and adheres to all CDC, state and local safety guidelines. Additionally, masking is required for all guests during performances. For the most current information on The Den's COVID guidelines, visit thedentheatre.com/covid19-policy.

Hari Kondabolu is a comedian, writer and podcaster based in Brooklyn, NY. In 2018, his Netflix special "Warn Your Relatives" was released and he was named one of Variety's "Top 10 Comics To Watch."

Hari has released two comedy albums, "Waiting for 2042" and "Mainstream American Comic" on the legendary indie rock label Kill Rock Stars. He has performed on The Late Show with David Letterman, Conan, Jimmy Kimmel Live, John Oliver's New York Stand-Up Show, @Midnight and has his own half-hour special on Comedy Central. He was a former writer and correspondent on the Chris Rock-produced FX TV show Totally Biased with W. Kamau Bell. In 2017, he released his critically acclaimed documentary The Problem with Apu on truTV.

Hari is a regular on the public radio gameshow Wait, Wait Don't Tell Me. Hari has also appeared on such notable radio shows and podcasts as Fresh Air with Terry Gross, WTF with Marc Maron, 2 Dope Queens, Morning Edition, All Things Considered, Prairie Home Companion, Wits, Studio 360 and Bullseye. He co-hosted the popular Politically Reactive podcast with W. Kamau Bell and currently co-hosts The Kondabolu Brothers Podcast with his brother Ashok on Earwolf.

In the UK, Hari has established himself with appearances on BBC 3's Russell Howard's Good News, Live at the Electric and Channel 4's 8 out 10 Cats. He also performed at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival in 2011.

Hari attended both Bowdoin College and Wesleyan University, graduating from the former institution with a B.A. in Comparative Politics in 2004. A former immigrant rights organizer in Seattle, Hari also earned a Masters in Human Rights from the London School of Economics in 2008. He was the NYU's APA Institute's "Artist in Residence" for the 2014-2015 Academic Year. Hari was born and raised in Queens, NY. He went to Townsend Harris High School and the school's mascot, "Hari the Hawk," was named after him during his senior year. (He sometimes fears that his greatest achievement was accomplished at 17).

Performance Schedule:

Thursday, June 23 at 7 pm

Friday, June 24 at 7 pm & 9:15 pm

Saturday, June 25 at 7 pm & 9:15 pm

For additional information, visit www.thedentheatre.com.