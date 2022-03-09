The Den Presents Comedian Michael Kosta in April

The Den Theatre is pleased to present comedian Michael Kosta, playing two stand-up performances on Friday, April 8, 2022 at 7 pm and 9:15 pm on The Heath Mainstage, 1331 N. Milwaukee Ave. in Chicago's Wicker Park neighborhood. Tickets ($15 - $30) are currently available at thedentheatre.com or by calling (773) 697-3830.

Michael Kosta is a senior correspondent on The Daily Show with Trevor Noah. Previously, he hosted and was the co-executive producer of The Comment Section for the E! Network. He is well known from his numerous late-night appearances on The Tonight Show, Conan, Seth Meyers and @midnight. Michael co-hosted Fox Sports 1's Crowd Goes Wild opposite Regis Philbin and was a regular correspondent for The Soup Investigates with Joel McHale. His one-hour Comedy Central stand up special Michael Kosta: Detroit. NY. LA. premiered last December and is now streaming on Paramount+. Listen to his weekly podcast Tennis Anyone with Michael Kosta and watch his videos online at @MichaelKosta.



Tickets: $20 regular seating ($15 obstructed view); $30 front row VIP table seating; $28 VIP table seating; $24 mezzanine seating. All ticket prices include cocktail service with a two-drink minimum.

COVID guidelines: In the interest of keeping patrons and staff safe, and in accordance with the League of Chicago Theatres, The Den will continue to require proof of vaccination to attend any event for the indefinite future. The Den will also continue to enforce its mask mandate until Thursday, March 17. While masking will not be required after March 17, The Den strongly encourages patrons to continue wearing a mask when not eating or drinking. For the most current information on The Den's COVID guidelines, visit thedentheatre.com/covid19-policy.

Artistic Director Ryan Martin opened The Den in 2010 in the Wicker Park neighborhood with a single theatre space. Now celebrating its twelfth year, The Den is a multi-level live entertainment venue that boasts five intimate and unique theaters ranging from 50 - 300 seats. The first floor houses The Den's Haven Lounge - a full-service bar where audiences gather before and after performances to share a drink and community with like-minded culture-hounds. Currently, The Den is home to four resident theatre companies including Broken Nose Theatre, First Floor Theater, Haven and The New Coordinates (formerly The New Colony). Hundreds of other companies and artists from Chicago and beyond have called The Den home - from national names to local stars, The Den consistently plays host to a lineup of exciting and diverse talent. As a building created for interdisciplinary arts, The Den has accommodated a wide variety of programming, including plays, musicals, film screenings, dance, improv and stand-up comedy, seminars and speaking engagements. For additional information, visit www.thedentheatre.com.