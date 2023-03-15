Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

The Conspirators Present Their Annual JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR DO-IT-YOURSELF MESSIAH COMPLEX

The performance is on Easter Sunday, April 9 at 7 P.M. CDT.

Mar. 15, 2023  

The Conspirators have announced the return of the Jesus Christ Superstar Do-It-Yourself Messiah Complex (JCSDIYMC), an evening of variety and sing-along in love and adoration of the ALBUM version (1970) of the Tim Rice/Andrew Lloyd Webber rock opera, one night only, Easter Sunday, April 9 at 7 P.M. CDT at The Conspiratorium, 755 N. Ashland Ave. (at Chicago Ave.) in Chicago.

The event is curated by Conspirators Associate Producer Olivia Anton and Artistic Director Wm. Bullion. Admission is a $10 suggested donation at the door; reservations are strongly suggested via email: witness@conspirewithus.org. Biblical Glam is the suggested attire.

The Jesus Christ Superstar Do-It-Yourself Messiah Complex is a multi-disciplinary neo-Vaudeville variety evening, based on the ALBUM version (1970 recording) of the rock musical by Rice and Lloyd Webber. The concept is to "do" or "play" the entire album in order, in a celebratory, salon-like atmosphere. Performers each do a piece based on one cut of the album (i.e., "Pilate's Dream" or "I Don't Know How to Love Him"). Pieces may be as simple as singing the song over a karaoke track or even dancing to the song off the record player. Or, they can be as complex as a full-on modern dance piece with spoken word obliquely alluding to the artist's own messiah complex. Performances may be burlesque, drag, karaoke, serious, funny, moderne, classical, slick or slapdash! Some will be live, some will be pre-recorded for this new digital world. Audience members will be provided with a "hymnal" with the lyrics to sing along.

"When we first produced the JCSDIYMC in 2015, it started as a lark but ended up being something very meaningful and uplifting-artists coming together to share their work around the themes of rebirth, Spring, betrayal, transcendence and eating Easter candy," says Bullion, "and we're all emerging from a stone-covered pandemic tomb this year, aren't we? This should be fun."

Scheduled to perform or submit* are Saint Sparklebear; Nikki Greenlee; Mari DeOleo; Sid Feldman; Carey Farrell; Eva Andrews; the Clamor & Lace Noise Brigade; Sarah Bullion; Sasha Warren; and Cocktail Jordan, Pearly White & Isaac Zires; all emceed by curator Wm. Bullion.

*Performers may change without notice.



