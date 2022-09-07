The BUTTCRACKER: A NUTCRACKER BURLESQUE Returns This December At The Greenhouse Theater Center

The Buttcracker: A Nutcracker Burlesque© is proud to announce its return this holiday season with the sixth edition of Chicago's favorite alternative holiday show, a twist on the original story and a live event not to be missed, directed by Miguel Long and choreographed by Dylan Kerr, December 1 - 31 at the Greenhouse Theater Center, 2257 N. Lincoln Ave.

The two-hour experience begins with a cocktail hour which includes craft vendors from local artists (Thursday nights), special pre-show performances (Friday and Saturday nights), and brunch fare (Sunday matinees), followed by Tchaicovsky's The Nutcracker Suite in a saucy, alternative and adult retelling of the holiday classic. Each week features the best of Chicago's nightlife entertainment in the roles of Tea, Coffee, Chocolate, Vodka and Mother Ginger, featuring sword swallowing, belly dancing, classic burlesque and more.

Press opening is Thursday, Dec. 1 at 8 p.m. with a holiday performance schedule of Thursdays at 8 p.m., Fridays at 8 p.m., Saturdays at 8 p.m., Sundays at 3 p.m. with a special New Year's Eve closing night performance Saturday, Dec. 31 at 9 p.m. This New Year's Eve special event includes a party following the show with cheese and charcuterie snacks, two drink tickets for after the show, a midnight "pole dancer booty drop" countdown with balloons and prizes, a DJ and more. There are no performances Friday, Dec. 24 and Saturday, Dec. 25. Admission is available for those 18 years old and older (21+ to drink).

Tickets are Industry/SRO, $20; house left general admission, $30/$40 at the door, house center general admission, $40/$50 at the door and VIP, $75/$100 at the door with New Year's Eve tickets house left general admission, $60/$70 at the door, house center general admission $80/$90 at the door and VIP $150/$200 at the door. Tickets go on sale Thursday, Sept. 15 at greenhousetheatre.org and TheButtcrackerBurlesque.com and, based on availability, at the door one hour before the performance.

Audiences are invited to follow Clara and her Buttcracker on a wild hallucinogenic trip from a boring-AF holiday party to the Land of Sweets where they battle rats, save the day and learn that body and sex positivity are to be celebrated. A combination of fairy tale and exotic trip down the rabbit hole with the best of Chicago's nightlife entertainment. The Buttcracker highlights the world of burlesque, boylesque, magic, sword balancing, circus, dance and more.

The Buttcracker: A Nutcracker Burlesque© cast includes Elena Avila ; Olivia Lindsay; Claire Francescon; Autumn Christensen; Baby Bagos Hood; Hannah Silverman; Mandyn Mueller; Eilish Morse-O'Rourke; Yasmyne Williams; Savannah Sinclair and Sierra Buffum.

Features soloists for the roles of Vodka, Tea, Chocolate, Coffee, and Mother Ginger rotate weekly. Every week includes a different kind of performance from the best of Chicago's nightlife entertainment.

The Buttcracker: A Nutcracker Burlesque© production team includes Miguel Long; Dylan Kerr; Brighid Martensen; Gabrielle Strong; Samuel Stephen; Rowan Doe; Rae Segbawu and Carlie Rummel; Kayla Drescher. Jaq Seifert/(sub)version productions and Caylei Hallberg.

New Year's Eve

Saturday, Dec. 31 at 9 p.m.

Ticket prices: HOUSE LEFT GA $60/75 at the door, HOUSE CENTER GA $80/$100 at the door, VIP $150/$200 at the door.

This special closing performance of the 2022 run includes a make-your-own cheese and charcuterie board, two drink tickets for after the show, a midnight "pole dancer booty drop" countdown with balloons and prizes, a DJ and other special guest performances.

Regular Performances:

VIP

Ticket price: $75/$100 at the door

This upgraded ticket includes reserved seating at your own cafe table right on the theatre floor with early entrance to the theatre and a private VIP bar, meet and greet with cast members and official Buttcracker swag.

General Admission

Ticket price: $40/$50 at the door

General Admission tickets include first come, first served seating in the center section of the theater.

House Left General Admission

Ticket price: $30/$40 at the door

General Admission tickets include first come, first served seating in the house left section of the theater.

Standing Room Only (SRO)

Ticket price: $20

A limited number of standing room only tickets will be available at the door, based on availability.

ADA Accessible seating is available, email thebuttcrackerburlesque@gmail.com for more information or to make reservations.

The Buttcracker: A Nutcracker Burlesque subverts the classic holiday ballet to promote diversity in body, gender expression, sexuality and race. The show utilizes the platform of parody to encourage audiences to imagine a more inclusive world, redefining the art of the tease through an alternative take on burlesque. This performance would not be possible without the generous support of individuals and companies who understand the value of having alternative adult entertainment during the holiday season, as well as supporting our mission of subverting audience's expectations of what live entertainment looks and feels like.

