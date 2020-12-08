The Auditorium Theatre Presents The NAT GEO LIVE Virtual Series

The Auditorium Theatre is thrilled to present the National Geographic Live Virtual Series in Winter and Spring 2021. Each 60-minute show is an online live event with conversation and Q+A throughout the evening. Subscriptions are on sale now, and individual tickets go on sale Tuesday, January 5, 2021 @ 10AM CST.

"This speaker series has become one of our favorites to present, so we were pleased to partner with National Geographic Live to continue the series virtually," said Auditorium Theatre CEO, Rich Regan. "We are already planning next season's in-person series, so we hope these family-friendly shows will give you your Nat Geo Live fix until the theatre reopens!"

The series opens with Life on Other Worlds on January 19, followed by Scientific Exposure on February 9, Reimagining Dinosaurs on February 23, Feats of Filmmaking on March 16, Mysterious Seas on March 30, and Women and Migration on April 13. All shows are Tuesday evening at 6PM Central.

National Geographic Live Virtual Series

Subscriptions on sale now. $90 for 6-show series, or choose your own adventures: 5-show for $90, 4-show for $72, or 3-show for $54.

(Subscribers will receive a link for their household via email to each show closer to the performance. There are no physical tickets to the series.)

Individual tickets go on sale Tuesday, January 5, 2021 @ 10AM.

January 19, 2021 @ 6PM CST

How close are we to discovering life on other planets? Join planetary scientist and astrobiologist Kevin Peter Hand and NASA engineer Kobie Boykins for the latest intriguing updates on this vast frontier of exploration.

February 9, 2021 @ 6PM CST

Natural history photographers working with National Geographic have often emerged from scientific backgrounds, enabling them to reveal wildlife and our natural world in surprising ways. Join National Geographic Explorers Prasenjeet Yadav and Anand Varma for stories and conversation on the intriguing intersection of science and photography.

February 23, 2021 @ 6PM CST

Groundbreaking new science is changing what we thought we knew about how dinosaurs looked, moved, and lived. Join leading paleontologists and National Geographic Explorers Nizar Ibrahim and Sebastián Rozadilla for stories and conversation about the evolving science of dinosaurs.

March 16, 2021 @ 6PM CDT

Bryan Smith brings stories of adventure to the screen from the South Pacific's deepest canyons to the frozen waters of Niagara Falls and Keith Ladzinski takes on the seemingly impossible-including chasing tornadoes, hanging from massive natural arches, and swimming with alligators.

March 30, 2021 @ 6PM CDT

Get a glimpse into the ocean's greatest depths-and the fascinating creatures that live there-with two leading marine biologists and National Geographic Explorers David Gruber and Diva Amon. Through stories and conversation, they'll shine a light on this dark, cold, and mysterious world.

April 13, 2021 @ 6PM CDT

Photographers Danielle Villasana, Miora Rajaonary, and Saiyna Bashir join photo editor Jennifer Samuel in conversation on The Everyday Projects documenting how social, economic, political, and climate issues are pushing and pulling women from their homes.