The American Tap Dance Foundation Sunday Tap Jams Will Return October 17

The second American Tap Dance Foundation TAP JAM will take place on Sunday, October 17, 2:30-4pm at The American Tap Dance Center, 154 Christopher/">Christopher Street #2B, Between Washington & Greenwich Streets.

Tap dancers will join for an afternoon of tap improvisation and surprise guests, hosted by local hoofer and ATDF Artist-in-Residence Jared Alexander. Noted as one of the Foundation's most dynamic and rhythmic events, ATDF TAP JAMS will also take place on Sunday, Nov. 14 and Sunday, Dec. 12, 2:30-4pm.

"Tap Jams are one of our most energy packed in-studio events. We welcome tap dancers of all levels to participate in celebrating this uniquely American art form right in tap's hometown, NYC," said Tony Waag, Executive Director.

ATDF's Artists-in-Residence program is one of their most important - guidance and free studio space is offered to professional tap dancers, who then pay it forward by participating in the Tap Dance Center's Youth Programs - their students are offered invaluable exposure to top talent in the field. Michelle Dorrance, Caleb Teicher, Ayodele Casel, and Chloe Arnold have all been part of the ATDF Artists-in-Residence program.

To register for a Tap Jam, visit: Visit ATDF Events List or call 646-230-9564. Tap Jam Registration fee: $5.00. Proof of vaccination required, with all participants asked to mask while inside the studios for safety.

In September, ATDF opened its doors to performances by the ATDF Youth Ensemble, Tap Jams with ATDF Artists-in-Residence, "Open Houses," and Virtual International Forums where tap dance teachers and producers from around the world share information and discuss current issues in the field. Most ATDF events are free, with donations welcome.

Learn more at atdf.org.