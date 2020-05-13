The Actors Gymnasium Presents ISOLATED: An Original, Online Circus Theatre Production

Actors Gym is pleased to announce "Isolated," its annual Spring Youth Circus, which has been devised through an innovative online rehearsal process. It features 28 of its top youth performers working under the direction of Kasey Foster and Sylvia Hernandez-DiStasi. The show will be screened online on May 16 and 23 at 7:30pm.

Isolated invites audiences to step into our bedrooms and learn what being a teenager amidst a global pandemic is like. The show searches for joy in the simplest of things in an effort to cope with the tremendous challenges of this moment.

For the past six weeks, the directors and cast have been rehearsing regularly via Zoom, getting creative, and using their acting, musical, and circus skills and everyday objects to create this theatrical endeavor.

"We've been thrilled with the response we've received from families," says Artistic Director Sylvia Hernandez-DiStasi. "I'm so grateful that we've been able to stay in touch with our community and help give students a sense of normalcy. It's been a really cathartic and hopeful creative process."

Anyone interested in receiving notification reminders for the event can sign up on the Gym's Facebook page: www.facebook.com/ActorsGymCircus/





