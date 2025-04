TWILIGHT In Concert Comes To Chicago In November

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



TWILIGHT IN CONCERT the highly-anticipated 60-city national tour of the first-ever TWILIGHT N CONCERT will visit Broadway In Chicago’s Cadillac Palace Theatre (151 W. Randolph St.) for two days only, November 7 and November 8.

As the novel, “Twilight”, celebrates its 20th anniversary, the live-to-film cinematic experience featuring the original movie accompanied by a 12-piece ensemble of rock and orchestral musicians on stage will transport audiences on a journey deep into the heart of this romantic story. Whether you’re Team Edward, Team Jacob, or Team Bella, TWILIGHT IN CONCERT promises an unforgettable evening for fans of the beloved The Twilight Saga film franchise -- and music enthusiasts alike.

Set in an enchanting candlelit setting, TWILIGHT IN CONCERT offers a unique opportunity for audiences to relive the film that started it all in a cinematic live-to-film experience with a sensational live band. Musicians will take the stage to perform the beloved film score in perfect synchronization with the original movie, presented in its entirety on a massive cinema screen. Audiences will be completely captivated by the magical atmosphere with more than one thousand twinkling candles illuminating the grand stage, creating an ambiance that sets the tone for a truly romantic evening.

For more information, tickets, and tour dates visit www.twilightinconcert.com and follow @TwilightMovie on Facebook, and @Twilight on Instagram and X.

The Twilight Saga is one of the most successful young adult film franchises of all time. The five films (Twilight, The Twilight Saga: New Moon, The Twilight Saga: Eclipse and The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn - Parts 1 & 2 ) have grossed more than $3.3 billion at the worldwide box office. The films were adapted from “Twilight” creator Stephenie Meyer’s acclaimed series of books that won multiple awards, sold over 160 million copies worldwide and were translated into 49 different languages. Lionsgate’s TV adaptation of Stephenie Meyer’s novel “Midnight Sun” has been picked up to series at Netflix.

Bella Swan (Kristen Stewart) doesn't expect much when she moves to the small town of Forks, Washington, until she meets the mysterious and handsome Edward Cullen (Robert Pattinson) — a boy who's hiding a dark secret: he's a vampire. As their worlds and hearts collide, Edward must battle the bloodlust raging inside him as well as a coterie of undead that would make Bella their prey. Based on the #1 NEW YORK TIMES best-selling sensation by Stephenie Meyer, TWILIGHT adds a dangerous twist to the classic story of star-crossed lovers.

Individual tickets for TWILIGHT IN CONCERT go on sale Friday, April 11 and range from $40.00 - $105.00 with a select number of premium tickets available. Tickets are available now for groups of 10 or more by calling Broadway In Chicago Group Sales at (312) 977-1710 or emailing GroupSales@BroadwayInChicago.com.

Comments