TWILIGHT IN CONCERT to Open at Broadway In Chicago's Cadillac Palace Theatre

The 60-city national tour of the first-ever TWILIGHT IN CONCERT will open Friday, November 7 at Broadway In Chicago's Cadillac Palace Theatre. TWILIGHT IN CONCERT is playing three performances only through November 8. As the novel, “Twilight”, celebrates its 20th anniversary, the live-to-film cinematic experience featuring the original movie accompanied by a 12-piece ensemble of rock and orchestral musicians on stage will transport audiences on a journey deep into the heart of this romantic story. Whether you're Team Edward, Team Jacob, or Team Bella, TWILIGHT IN CONCERT promises an unforgettable evening for fans of the beloved The Twilight Saga film franchise -- and music enthusiasts alike.



Set in an enchanting candlelit setting, TWILIGHT IN CONCERT offers a unique opportunity for audiences to relive the film that started it all in a cinematic live-to-film experience with a sensational live band. Musicians will take the stage to perform the beloved film score in perfect synchronization with the original movie, presented in its entirety on a massive cinema screen. Audiences will be completely captivated by the magical atmosphere with more than one thousand twinkling candles illuminating the grand stage, creating an ambiance that sets the tone for a truly romantic evening.

