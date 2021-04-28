TWILIGHT: GODS Drive-Through Production is Now Playing at the Lyric Opera

The Lyric Opera of Chicago is currently presenting Twilight: Gods , running through May 2, 2021.

The live performances of Twilight: Gods have sold out. Lyric will release a produced film of this unique performance experience during Summer 2021 at no cost to the public. Details around the release will be shared here when they become available. To join a wait-list for the live performances, call Audience Services at 312.827.5600.

Experience a reimagining of the final chapter of Wagner's epic Ring cycle in the Chicago premiere of Twilight: Gods. From the safety of your own vehicle, you'll be immersed in a series of live performances, videos, and installations brought to life by singers, small instrumental groups, and actors as you drive through the parking garage. With new English texts written by Yuval Sharon and poetic transitions written and performed by Chicago interdisciplinary artist avery r. young, each of the discrete scenes is linked together and recontextualized, making this story unique to its time and place.

During this unique performance, guests will drive through the performance and stay inside the safety of their own car for the duration of the show. Only one ticket is required per car with no limit on the number of people within each car. Each ticket sold will have an assigned entry time. Cars must have a working radio to hear the performance. No walk-ins will be allowed. Limit one ticket per purchase.

Running Time: Approximately 70 minutes

Location: Millennium Lakeside Parking Garage, 5 S. Columbus Drive, Chicago, IL 60601

Learn more at https://www.lyricopera.org/shows/upcoming/2020-21/twilight-gods/.