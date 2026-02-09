TURN IT OUT WITH TILER PECK & FRIENDS To Make Chicago Premiere At The Auditorium

🎭 NEW! Chicago Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Chicago & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The Auditorium will present the Chicago premiere of TURN IT OUT WITH Tiler Peck & FRIENDS on Saturday, March 7 at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, March 8 at 3:00 p.m. The engagement is part of The Auditorium’s 2025–26 Dance Season, which highlights women leaders in dance.

Curated by New York City Ballet principal dancer Tiler Peck, TURN IT OUT WITH Tiler Peck & FRIENDS brings together artists from ballet, contemporary, and tap for a multi-disciplinary program. Following its sold-out world premiere in New York and performances in London and cities across the U.S., the program arrives in Chicago for the first time.

The cast includes Brinae Ali, India Bradley, Chun Wai Chan, Michelle Dorrance, Jovani Furlan, Christopher Grant, Lex Ishimoto, Brooklyn Mack, Aaron Marcellus, Roman Mejia, Jillian Meyers, Tiler Peck, Quinn Starner, Byron Tittle, and Kloe Walker.

The program opens with The Barre Project, Blake Works II, created for film by choreographer William Forsythe to music by James Blake. The evening continues with Peck’s Thousandth Orange, set to music by Pulitzer Prize–winning composer Caroline Shaw. Also featured is Swift Arrow, a pas de deux created by Alonzo King, and the program concludes with Time Spell, a New York City Center commission developed by Peck in collaboration with tap artist Michelle Dorrance and choreographer Jillian Meyers.

“Tiler Peck is a superstar in the world of dance, and The Auditorium couldn’t be more proud to welcome her and the artists featured in Turn It Out,” said Rich Regan, CEO of The Auditorium. “This season celebrates women leaders in dance, and this program reflects that focus through its range of styles and collaborators.”

Peck described the project as a curated exploration of intersecting dance forms. “I wanted to create a show where different dance disciplines meet and flow together,” she said. “It was important to me to highlight artists and choreographers who continue to inspire my work.”

Ticketing Information

Performances take place at The Auditorium, 50 E. Ida B. Wells Drive, Chicago. Tickets start at $35 and are available at AuditoriumTheatre.org or by calling 312-341-2300.