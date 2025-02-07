TRANSLATIONS by Brian Friel to be Presented at Writers Theatre This Spring

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Writers Theatre will continue its 2024/25 Season with Brian Friel’s touching Irish drama Translations directed by Braden Abraham. Translations will run April 3 – May 4, 2025 in the Alexandra C. and John D. Nichols Theatre at 325 Tudor Court, Glencoe.

Life in County Donegal, Ireland proceeds much the same in 1833 as it’s always done. Irish-speaking young people gather at the local hedge school where the long-time and long-winded schoolmaster instructs them in lessons in Latin and Ancient Greek. This bucolic tranquility is shattered when the schoolmaster’s son arrives home along with members of the British army on an assignment to map the country, draw new borders, and “standardize” local place names into the King’s English.

Soon, this quiet corner of the emerald isle is ablaze with political, cultural and personal tension. A powerful classic from one of Ireland’s most revered dramatists, Translations is a celebration of the power of language—whether it be to kindle romance, incite violence, or build a bridge to a common understanding.

