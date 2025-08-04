T.J. Wilkins, Shanice and More To Lead 44- THE MUSICAL at The Studebaker Theater

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Following its acclaimed, sold-out runs in Chicago and LA, the smash-hit musical comedy 44 -THE MUSICAL returns to Chicago for a second term, playing at The Studebaker Theater in the historic Fine Arts Building, August 23 – September 21, 2025, 410 South Michigan Avenue. Following its limited Chicago run, the musical will play in New York at The Daryl Roth Theatre starting in October.

Tickets, $44-$128.50, are on sale now at https://44theobamamusical.com/tickets. (Ticketing fees may apply.) In honor of President Barack Obama's 64th Birthday on Monday, August 4, tickets for the Opening Night on Thursday, August 28, will be put on sale for $44 (mezzanine) and $69 (orchestra).

The cast is led by T.J. Wilkins (NBC's "The Voice") as Barack Obama, Shanice (award-winning R&B artist - "I Love Your Smile" and OWN's "Flex & Shanice") as Michelle Obama and Chad Doreck as Joe Biden. The cast includes: Larry Cedar (Mitch McConnell, Summer Collins (Sarah Palin), Kelly Felthous (Hillary Clinton), Summer Nicole Greer (Voice of the People), Jevon McFerrin (Brother Abe Lincoln, understudy Barack Obama), Dino Shorté (Herman Cain), Jeff Sumner (Lindsey Graham) and Michael Uribes (Ted Cruz). The understudies are Audri Bartholomew, Wilkie Ferguson, Chelsea Morgan Stock, and Ryan Williams.

44 is a satirical look at the rise and presidency of Barack Obama, as well as the eccentric political characters he met along the way. 44 is written, composed, and directed by Eli Bauman, and is produced by Bauman alongside his partner and fellow Lead Producer, Monica Saunders-Weinberg (Hana Black Productions), in association with Anthony “Brew” Brewster, Steve McKeever (Hidden Beach Recordings), Conrad Bauer, and Shanice & Kerry Gordy.

Barack Obama's election changed history. And as we can clearly see, it also ended racism forever! But 44 is the story of Obama you won't read about in history books...because history books are now banned in most states. But also because 44 is the story of Obama as Joe Biden kinda sorta remembers it...

44-The Musical quickly proved to be a must-see show, and shattered box office records during its recent, extended run at the Kirk Douglas Theatre in Los Angeles. The show quickly became a must-see event, drawing in an eclectic mix of fans — from longtime theater lovers to many experiencing a live show for the first time. Celebrity attendees have included Stevie Wonder, Martin Short, Larry David, Congressman Adam Schiff, Martin Lawrence, Cheyenne Jackson, Wanda Sykes, Charlamagne Tha God, Tobey Maguire, Dionne Warwick, Bill Burr, Vivica A. Fox, Warren G, Nicole Richie, Joel and Benji Madden, members of The Red Hot Chili Peppers, Shawn Stockman of Boyz II Men, and Eric Benét among many others.

The Chicago Tribune said, “44 is smart, sophisticated satire, a hilarious spoof R&B musical stocked with top-drawer talent and comedic invention with Broadway-caliber singing from the three hilarious leads and a chic, uber-cool vibe.”

Following its first L.A. run in 2023, 44 took home seven BroadwayWorld L.A. Awards, including Best Musical, Best Ensemble, Best Direction of a Musical (Eli Bauman), Best Lead Performer of a Musical (T.J. Wilkins), Best Supporting Performer of a Musical (Chad Doreck), Best Musical Direction (Anthony Brewster) and Best Choreography (Miss James Alsop).

44 features legendary L.A. band House of Vibe as “The Andrew Jackson Five” with Anthony “Brew” Brewster (keyboards), Phillip “Fish” Fisher (drums), Corey Cofield (bass), Conrad Bauer (guitar), and Greg Raymond (keyboards). The music supervisor is Wilkie Ferguson.

About the Creative Team

Eli Bauman (Writer, Composer, Director, Lead Producer) Eli was born and raised in Los Angeles to his mother Mary, a therapist for special needs children, and father, Jon, also known as “Bowzer” from the retro 50's nostalgia TV show/most random band to play Woodstock, “Sha Na Na.” After enduring this not remotely strange childhood, Eli graduated from Columbia University with a degree in English and Creative Writing. Upon graduation, Eli toured the country with his father, singing in casinos ranging from the 10,000 seat “Mohegan Sun Arena” to the utterly depressing “Boomtown Casino” in Biloxi, Mississippi. After moving back to LA in 2007 to pursue a career in Hollywood, Eli gave up the glamorous world of television production for the even more glamorous world of political campaigning, moving to Las Vegas' largest and hottest county to organize for radical fringe candidate, Barack Obama, whom we've never heard from since. After the campaign, Eli coordinated Veteran's Affairs for Obama's 2009 Inaugural Committee and interned for ABC's Special Investigative Unit, where he was shoved by disgraced bamboozler, Bernie Madoff. Later, Eli transitioned back to scripted television, writing episodes of FX's “Lights Out” and NBC's “Prime Suspect,” before moving onto variety television, including the Emmy's, the ESPY's, the Emmy nominated “ACLU: Stand For Rights with Tom Hanks” and the Writer's Guild Award nominated “Maya and Marty” with Maya Rudolph and Martin Short. Most recently, Eli has entered the highly lucrative world of musical theater and contributed material to the fraudulently “won” Biden campaign. Eli resides in Los Angeles with his wonderful and far more talented wife, Joanna, their spectacular daughter, Ivy, their newly-arrived sweetheart of a son, Charlie, and their old toothless dog, Leon.

Monica Saunders-Weinberg (Lead Producer) Driven by purpose, connection and joy, Monica Saunders-Weinberg's portfolio and impact spans business, residential development, commercial real estate, investment, philanthropy and the performing arts. Monica is currently Co-Owner and Joint Deputy Vice-Chair of Terrace Tower Group (TTG) - a global real estate and investment conglomerate operating out of Sydney, New York and Portland - where she began as a board member 26 years ago. In addition to her role at TTG, where she works alongside her husband and TTG's CEO, Richard Weinberg, Monica is a passionate supporter of the performing arts. Through her production company Hana Black Productions, she has developed projects for film and television, recently becoming a shareholder in fellow Australian Bruna Papandrea's renowned production company, Made Up Stories. The pair is part of the producing team for the film Addition, which recently premiered at the Toronto Film Festival, and they are currently developing a film adaptation of Fiona McIntosh's best-selling book, The Pearl Thief.

In addition to her business and artistic endeavors, Monica has furthered the philanthropic legacy of her late father John Saunders, supporting numerous charities, both as an individual and through The Saunders Family Foundation, for which she has served as Chair and Executive Director for the last 26 years. She is also a founding partner of The Growth Project, which connects business leaders with charities to help maximize their impact on the world. She is also a Founding Angel and dedicated board member of Feel The Magic, a charity that supports grieving kids and families.

This wealth of diverse experience has led Monica to her current role as Lead Producer of 44, where alongside producing partner and writer/director Eli Bauman, she has used her creative instincts and business acumen to help bring an artistic vision to life, as well as her philanthropic passion to maximize its social impact. With sold-out runs in Los Angeles, New York and Chicago, this off-beat political satire is set to continue its success with performances scheduled throughout the United States and abroad in 2025. Monica resides between Sydney and LA, where she loves to bring family and friends together through cooking and entertaining. Her life's greatest joy is her three teenage boys - Brooklyn, Ashton and Hudson.

Anthony “Brew” Brewster (Music Director) Raised in Venice, CA, Anthony “Brew” Brewster is a powerhouse producer, music director, and keyboardist whose career spans multiple genres and industries. With roots in soul, R&B, and rock, he has spent decades shaping the sound of Los Angeles, blending deep musicality with cutting-edge production. His journey is one of constant evolution, fueled by a love for collaboration and a passion for pushing music forward. Brewster's production credits include work for Fox, Hidden Beach Records, and Beacon Street Studios, where he played a key role in crafting award-winning compositions. His work with Beacon Street Studios earned Telly Awards for outstanding commercial music, further cementing his reputation for excellence in scoring and production.

As a Grammy-nominated producer, Brewster has contributed to groundbreaking projects, including work with Ant Clemons and Ghanaian reggae artist Rocky Dawuni. His ability to shape dynamic, genre-defying soundscapes has made him an invaluable creative force, sought after by top artists and brands alike. The live rock band that keeps 44's non-stop rhythmic R&B sounds and hard- hitting beats going is Los Angeles-based House of Vibe, helmed by Brewster, producer, music director, and music co-producer for 44, who brings his Signature Sound and expertise to every production. Beyond 44, Brewster has served as Music Director for the ESPY Awards, bringing his expertise to one of the most prestigious events in sports and entertainment. His live performance career is equally distinguished, having worked with seminal Los Angeles bands The Untouchables and Fishbone, as well as artists like Chali 2na, Citizen Cope, and De La Soul. to push the boundaries of sound, leaving an indelible mark on every project he touches.

Miss James Alsop(Choreographer) most recently contributed choreography to the Renaissance World Tour and you can see her movement direction on Kim Kardashian and Emma Roberts on the most current season of “American Horror Story: Delicate.” The Whitney Houston biopic “I Wanna Dance With Somebody” marks her feature film choreographic debut. She choreographed the acclaimed Peacock musical TV series “Girls5eva,” executive produced by Tina Fey as well as the #1 Netflix series “Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story.” Her choreography has also been featured on “Pose,” “Soundtrack,” “Gossip Girl” and the upcoming season of “Emily in Paris.” Her work can also be seen in the Kerry Washington sitcom “Unprisoned.”

She began her career as co-choreographer of Beyoncé's videos, tour, and promotional materials for “Who Run the World (Girls),” “Dance For You” and “Love on Top.” She also assisted in choreographing “Booty” by Jennifer Lopez and worked with Paul Thomas Anderson for the HAIM music video “Just A Little of Your Love.” After choreographing the entire season of “Maya & Marty,” she was asked by Tina Fey and Jeff Richmond to choreograph season three of “The Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt” and has since worked for shows on NBC, Showtime, Netflix, and others. When not working with top stars, she teaches around the country and world, educating young artists and dancers to be who they are in their art form and love it.