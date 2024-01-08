THERAPY GECKO LIVE: THE LIZARD AGENDA TOUR is Coming to The Den Theatre in May

See the performance on May 30, 2024.

By: Jan. 08, 2024

THERAPY GECKO LIVE: THE LIZARD AGENDA TOUR is Coming to The Den Theatre in May

The Den Theatre will preset Therapy Gecko Live: The Lizard Agenda Tour, featuring a one-show-only performance on Thursday May 30, 2024 at 7:15 p.m. on The Heath Mainstage, 1331 N. Milwaukee Ave. in Chicago's Wicker Park neighborhood. Tickets ($25 - $60 with VIP merch packages available) are now on sale at www.thedentheatre.com or by calling (773) 697-3830.

After embarking on a sold out world tour last year, multi-platform internet sensation Lyle Forever brings his beloved Therapy Gecko live show on the road again in 2024. Fans will get the chance to converse with Lyle live on stage as they share their hopes, dreams, and anything else in the recesses of their mind with the internet's favorite gecko and unlicensed therapist. It will be an interactive, unpredictable evening as the audience journeys with a gecko into the unknown.

Lyle Forever has taken the world by storm with his hit podcast, Therapy Gecko. Lyle's unique perspective, curious ear, and green face paint has struck a chord with millions of fans around the world as he combines comedy and human interest stories by talking through strangers' sometimes wholesome, sometimes bizarre, problems and situations. Lyle has taken his show all over Europe, Australia, Japan, and the US and performed at some of the biggest music festivals in the country, including Bonnaroo and Electric Forest. His podcast has featured major names like Lil Yachty, Denzel Curry, ERIC ANDRE, Danny Brown, Bobby Lee, and others. Now, Lyle is excited to announce “The Lizard Agenda Tour” for 2024.

Performance schedule: Thursday May 30, 2024 at 7:15 p.m. Tickets: $30 regular seating ($25 obstructed view); $60 front row VIP table seating with exclusive Gecko merch; $50 VIP table seating with exclusive Gecko merch; $40 mezzanine table seating. All ticket prices include cocktail service with a two-drink minimum.  


About The Den Theatre

The Den Theatre opened in 2010 in the Wicker Park neighborhood with just a single theatre space. Now celebrating its thirteenth year, Co-owners Ryan Martin and Carol Cohen, along with their talented and dynamic staff, have developed The Den into a multi-level, live entertainment venue that boasts five intimate and unique theaters ranging from 50 – 300 seats. In addition, the first floor houses The Den Bar & Lounge – a full-service bar where audiences gather before and after performances to share a drink and commune with like-minded culture-hounds. Today, The Den is focused on providing world-class stand-up comedy and cultivating its first love – the theatre. The Den is home to four resident theatre companies including About Face Theatre, The Artistic Home, First Floor Theater and Haven. Hundreds of other companies, artists and comedians from Chicago and beyond have called The Den home – from national names to local stars, and The Den consistently plays host to a lineup of exciting and diverse talent. As a building created for interdisciplinary arts, The Den has accommodated a wide variety of programming, including plays, musicals, stand-up comedy, improv, dance, film screenings, seminars and speaking engagements.

For additional information, visit www.thedentheatre.com




