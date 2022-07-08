THE UNAUTHORIZED PETER JOHNSON PARODY! Comes to Chicago This Month

Back and better than ever: the reimagined, and unauthorized, "Peter Johnson" Parody splashes back onto the stage after a stellar online debut. "Perseus" has recently arrived at "CAMP!", after discovering that his father is one of the Greek gods- not just any Greek god either.

One of the VERY LARGE THREE! Like any protagonist, Perseus embarks on an epic quest with know-it-all Anna-Beth and his GBF (Goat Best Friend) Grover. Come along as they search for Zeus' UNIDENTIFIED OBJECT FROM THE AUDIENCE, and join familiar favorites as these Titans, monsters, and really angsty teenagers sing, dance, and sword fight it out. The "Peter Johnson" Parody comedically packs Rick Riordan's iconic five-book series into two hours of crazy magic, pop-punk ballads, and a parody worthy of the gods themselves.

"The Unauthorized Peter Johnson Parody!" runs July 14-24th at the Greenhouse Theatre Center in Chicago!

Tickets can be purchased online at the link below, and at the Greenhouse Theatre Center box office.

