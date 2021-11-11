THE TRANSLATORS Takes Viewers Inside The Syrian Revolution

"The Translator," a film about the journey of a political refugee who risks everything to rescue his brother from the Assad regime in Syria, will be screened next Wednesday, Nov. 17, at 3 p.m. CDT at the Buffett Institute for Global Affairs at Northwestern University.

While no spaces remain for the in-person event, there is still time to register to watch a special screening from Nov. 14-17 and join the virtual panel discussion taking place Nov. 17, from 5 to 6:15 p.m. CDT.

Award-winning director Rana Kazkaz is an assistant professor of communication in residence at Northwestern Qatar and is also the Roberta Buffett Visiting Professor of International Studies in the Weinberg College of Arts and Sciences Program of Middle Eastern and North African Studies. Kazkaz's films have been recognized at the world's leading film festivals including Cannes, Sundance and Toronto.

"Receiving the Roberta Buffett Visiting Professorship has been one of the greatest honors of my career," Kazkaz said. "I'm grateful for the kindness and generosity of everyone at the Institute. Screening the film for this community is an honor."

"The Translator" has been selected in numerous international festivals and will be distributed internationally in late 2021. Kazkaz is a member of the Académie des César.