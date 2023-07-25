THE PROPHECY SHOW Brings The Music Of Trans-Siberian Orchestra Back To UIS Performing Arts Center, December 21

St. Louis powerhouse The Prophecy Show will bring their signature and highly-energized Rock Opera back to the UIS Performing Arts Center on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 7:30 p.m.



Launching their 17th touring season of an extravagant Christmas musical production! This powerhouse group of classically trained musicians come together to create nothing short of an electrifying evening of holiday rock music.



Performing in the style of Trans-Siberian Orchestra, The Prophecy Show has spared no details when it comes to the costumes, choreography, music, lasers and fog.



With more than 10 million albums sold, the original Trans-Siberian Orchestra has inspired generations of fans to rediscover the multi-dimensional art form of the rock opera. Meanwhile, on the road, they have become one of the world's top acts, with Billboard magazine naming TSO as one of the top touring artists of the past decade.



The Prophecy Show delivers all the flash, flair, and musical magic to some of the more intimate venues across the country. Each of these musicians posses several music degrees and have been hand selected by Producer Thomas Rudebeck, who prides himself on giving the audience the best possible production and sound available.



Audiences everywhere are celebrating over 20 years of the most famous holiday rock music ever created with the TSO rock opera that is legendary. Come experience the power, the music and the magic once again this Christmas season as The Prophecy Show performs all your favorite music from the Trans-Siberian Orchestra and more!



Tickets on sale to the public on Friday, July 28th at 10 am!

Ticket Prices: $39, $49, $59, $69, and $85

Tickets can be purchased at UISpac.com or by phone (217) 206-6160.



Pre-sale tickets will be available to members of our FRIENDS of UIS Performing Arts Center beginning Wednesday, July 26th; all remaining tickets will go on sale to the general public on Friday, July 28th at 10 am. To become a FRIEND call the UIS Ticket Office at (217) 206-6160.