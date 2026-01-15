THE OTHER WITCH To Be Presented One Night Only At Epiphany Arts Center

🎭 NEW! Chicago Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Chicago & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

On March 8, 2026 at 7:30 PM, acclaimed choreographer and performer Nejla Yatkin will present a powerful, one-night-only performance of The Other Witch at Epiphany Arts Center in Chicago before taking off for an international tour to Central America.

Inspired by Mary Wigman's legendary Hexentanz, The Other Witch is a bold solo work that merges contemporary dance, ritual, video, original music, and text to reawaken the ancient figure of the witch as a symbol of feminine wisdom, power, and transformation. A multimedia, multilingual offering, the piece conjures a rich emotional world where ancestral echoes meet modern resistance.

Originally created as a three-part dance film during the pandemic, The Other Witch returns to the Epiphany in full live form. "On film, I could choreograph the eye," Yatkin shares. "But on stage, the witch breathes through me. The audience is not just watching, they are inside the spell."This one performance only offers a rare opportunity to experience Yatkin's visceral, spellbinding embodiment of the witch archetype - fierce, untamed, and deeply human. There will be a post talk with Scott Lundius and the artist as well as a DJ/VJ set with Pat Michael and Enki Andrews after the performance of the Other Witch.

Nejla Yatkin is a Guggenheim Fellow and internationally recognized choreographer whose work blends dance, memory, ritual, and multimedia storytelling. Her solo works have toured globally and earned widespread acclaim for their depth, power, and transcultural vision. For more information on Yatkin please, visit ny2dance.com

Nejla Yatkin's creation and residency has been supported by a partnership between Chicago Dancemakers Forum, the Dance Center of Columbia College Chicago and Performance Response Journal, the Harris Theatre for Music and Dance and The Chicago Cultural Center. The performance at the Ruth Page Center For The Arts is supported in part by the Illinois Arts Council as part of the Creative Catalyst grant program.