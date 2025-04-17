THE OSTRICH World Premiere Cast And Creative Team Revealed

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Terror Cottas and Chicago Park District have announced the cast and creative team for the world premiere of The Ostrich, written by Wendy A. Schmidt and directed by Eileen Tull, May 2 - 17 at Berger Park's North Mansion, 6205 N. Sheridan. Opening night is Friday, May 2 at 7 p.m. with the press opening Saturday, May 3 at 7 p.m.

The performance schedule is Thursdays – Saturdays at 7 p.m. with an Industry performance on Monday, May 12 at 7 p.m. The runtime is 100 minutes with no intermission. Tickets are $5 - $10 and go on sale April 18 at TheTerrorCottas.org.

Please Note: This venue is not handicap accessible, as the only entrance is via stairs. The audience will move six to ten times throughout the performance. Chairs will be provided in each setting, with the exception of two five-minute scenes. For any accommodations needed, please contact TheTerrorCottas@gmail.com.

Orville and Wilbur Wright, the Wright Brothers, have arrived in present-day Ostrich, Indiana, to build an airstrip. Chuck, a farmer, and his sister, the mayor and proprietor of a tacky bed and breakfast called The Ostrich Feather, must grapple with tradeoffs in the effort to do what's best for the place they love. Can technological progress finally get Ostrich off the ground? The first floor of an old mansion is transformed into an ostrich-themed bed and breakfast for this site-specific dark comedy, about the human cost of invention in bed with capitalism, and the audience is seated in the middle of the action. Early reactions include “So timely,” “That is f'd up,” “The Cherry Orchard boiled down to five minutes” and “Oh noooo!”

The cast of The Ostrich includes Jorge Salas (Chuck); Shellie DiSalvo (he); Pete Wood (Orville Wright); Donaldson Cardenas (Wilbur Wright); Ellen Adalaide (Gidgitomy/ensemble); Jonathan Crabtree (Hasty/ensemble); Paul Kaufmann (U/S Chuck and Orville); Debra FitzGerald (U/S Incandescence and Gidgitomy) and Ted Dayton (U/S Wilbur and Hasty).

The creative team of The Ostrich includes Eileen Tull (director); Wendy A. Schmidt (playwright); Sallie Anne Young (stage manager); Mary Aurora Moore (properties and set designer); Annie A. (Costume Designer); Daniel “Taz” Stahlnecker (assistant director) and Lou McNaughton (assistant stage manager).

ABOUT EILEEN TULL, DIRECTOR

Eileen Tull is a Chicago-based theatremaker, poet, educator, and one-woman-show person. Her work has been seen all over Chicago in bookstores, art galleries, bars, non-traditional spaces, and sometimes in theaters. Directing credits include Funny, Like An Abortion (Fat Theatre Project/Chicago Danztheatre Ensemble), Household Spirits (Theater Wit), STEPS (Improv Playhouse), and dozens of productions with the Chicago Park District including The Phantom Tollbooth, Cheerleaders VS. Aliens, Jason and the Argo-NOTS, Big Smoke, Fantastic Mr. Fox, and The Witches with elementary aged children and No Exit and Happy Days with adults. Eileen is the producer of both The Alice Gerstenberg Play Festival with the park district and The Gloria Bond Clunie New Playwrights Festival with Fleetwood-Jourdain Theatre. She is a drama instructor with the Chicago Park District, where she has taught creative classes to folks of all ages for almost 10 years. Eileen founded Fat Theatre Project in 2024 where she teaches, produces, writes, and directs. She is a graduate of Loyola University of Chicago and is currently working towards an MFA in Directing & Playwriting at Randolph College. www.eileentull.com

ABOUT WENDY A. SCHMIDT, PLAYWRIGHT

Wendy A. Schmidt is a playwright, theatre producer, and visual artist. Past lives as a devout Christian and as a painter inform her work today. She is fascinated with perception and how people construct worlds to live in together. She usually writes about how Capitalism directly conflicts with every Christian value she's ever had. Productions include This Music Should Not Be at RhinoFest (2024), about the self-alienation of technology; her one-woman play Maker of Worlds starring Amy Gorelow at Theater for the New City's Dream-Up Festival (NYC) (2019), about the toxic marriage of Capitalism and religion; and Marvelous Madeleines at Berger Park Coach House (2016), a rom-com about two companies who fall in love and get married now that Citizens United has made it legal. She once almost won an award, and was rejected for many other things. She formed The Terror Cottas in 2022 to build audience and create performance opportunities for the work of experimental playwrights. Educational highlights include a BFA in drawing from Milwaukee Institute of Art and Design, philosophy classes at Marquette and DePaul, the La MaMa Umbria Playwrights Retreat x3, playwriting at Chicago Dramatists, and acting at Piven Theater Workshop, Green Shirt Studios, and TUTA.

ABOUT THE TERROR COTTAS

The Terror Cottas is an experimental playwright-driven theatre group based in Chicago. Its mission is to build audience and performance opportunities for experimental playwrights by sharing resources and networks among member playwrights and associate artists, applying for funding, and educating and welcoming audiences with radical hospitality.



Berger Park Cultural Center offers classes and cultural programming for kids, adults, and seniors all year round. The theatre for adults programs have presented original solo performances, as well as productions of Happy Days by Samuel Beckett and No Exit by Jean-Paul Sartre.

