THE NOTEBOOK and More Set for Broadway In Chicago 2026 Season

Broadway In Chicago has revealed the full season line up for the next Broadway In Chicago Subscription Series. Two additional shows have joined: KINKY BOOTS and THE NOTEBOOK, in addition to the previously announced THE GREAT GATSBY, SPAMALOT, WATER FOR ELEPHANTS , and SUFFS.

THE GREAT GATSBY

April 21 – May 3, 2026

Cadillac Palace Theatre, 151 W. Randolph St.



THE PARTY’S ROARING IN CHICAGO!

Based on the classic American novel by F. Scott Fitzgerald, the Tony Award®-winning new musical is an unforgettable journey of love, wealth and tragedy that brings the Roaring Twenties to life on stage.

Directed by Marc Bruni (Beautiful: The Carole King Musical), this story of extravagance and longing features choreography by Dominique Kelley (So You Think You Can Dance), a book by Kait Kerrigan (The Mad Ones) and a jazz- and pop-influenced original score by Jason Howland (Little Women) and Nathan Tysen (Paradise Square).

SPAMALOT

May 19 – May 31, 2026

CIBC Theatre, 18 W. Monroe St.



SPAMALOT , which first galloped onto Broadway in 2005, features a book & lyrics by Eric Idle and music by John Du Prez and Eric Idle . The original Broadway production was nominated for fourteen Tony Awards and won three, including Best Musical. The musical comedy lovingly ripped off from the film classic, Monty Python and the Holy Grail, has everything that makes a great “knight” at the theatre, from flying cows to killer rabbits, British royalty to French taunters, dancing girls, rubbery shrubbery, and of course, the Lady of the Lake. SPAMALOT features well-known song titles such as “Always Look on the Bright Side of Life,” “The Song That Goes Like This,” “Find Your Grail” and more that have become beloved classics in the musical theatre canon.

KINKY BOOTS

June 9 – June 21, 2026

James M. Nederlander Theatre, 24 W. Randolph St.



Everybody say “Yeah!” and let KINKY BOOTS lift your spirits to high-heeled heights! Winner of the Tony, Grammy, and London’s Olivier Awards for Best Musical, KINKY BOOTS captivates and entertains audiences around the world with a Tony-winning score by Cyndi Lauper, book by four-time Tony Award-winner Harvey Fierstein , and original direction and Tony-winning choreography by Jerry Mitchell.

Based on true events, KINKY BOOTS follows the journey of two people with nothing in common— or so they think. The unlikely pair find that they have more in common than they realized... and discover that you change the world when you change your mind.

WATER FOR ELEPHANTS

June 23 – July 5, 2026

James M. Nederlander Theatre, 24 W. Randolph St.

After losing what matters most, a young man jumps a moving train unsure of where the road will take him and finds a new home with the remarkable crew of a traveling circus, and a life—and love—beyond his wildest dreams. Seen through the eyes of his older self, his adventure becomes a poignant reminder that if you choose the ride, life can begin again at any age.

Tony Award-nominated director Jessica Stone’s “huge, heart-filling” production (The New York Times) features a book by three-time Tony nominee Rick Elice adapted from Sara Gruen’s novel, and a soaring score by the acclaimed PigPen Theatre Co.

SUFFS

July 7 – July 19, 2026

CIBC Theatre, 18 W. Monroe St.

Link to EPK

BEHIND EVERY POWERFUL WOMAN… ARE MORE POWERFUL WOMEN.

Direct from Broadway, comes the acclaimed Tony Award-winning musical SUFFS about the brilliant, passionate, and funny American women who fought tirelessly for the right to vote. Created by Shaina Taub, the first woman to ever independently win Tony Awards for Best Book and Best Score in the same season, this new musical boldly explores the triumphs and failures of a struggle for equality that’s far from over. Winner of the Outer Critics’ Circle Award for Best New Musical.

THE NOTEBOOK

CIBC Theatre, 18 W. Monroe St.

August 4 – August 16, 2026

Link to EPK

Based on the best-selling novel that inspired the iconic film, THE NOTEBOOK tells the story of Allie and Noah, both from different worlds, who share a lifetime of love despite the forces that threaten to pull them apart.

THE NOTEBOOK is directed by Michael Greif (Dear Evan Hansen, Next to Normal, RENT) and Schele Williams (The Wiz, Aida), and features music and lyrics by multi-platinum singer-songwriter Ingrid Michaelson, book by Bekah Brunstetter (NBC’s “This Is Us”), and choreography by Katie Spelman.