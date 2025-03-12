THE LENNON PROJECT Comes to the Raue Center in May

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



SoundTracks Of A Generation will present "The Lennon Project", a 100-minute retrospective of the songs and life of John Lennon, at Raue Center For The Arts on Saturday, May 3, 2025 at 7 pm. Proceeds will help benefit the American Legion Post 171.

The show will feature Jay Goeppner, one of the best Lennonesque singers on the planet, assuming the role of John Lennon. Together with his crack SoundTracks band, Goeppner will take the audience on a chronological soundscape of Lennon's career, from his time with the Beatles to his solo work.

The first half of the show will cover the Beatles' decision to stop touring and focus on music composed in the studio, leading to iconic albums like Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band, Rubber Soul, Revolver, The White Album, Abbey Road, and the rooftop concert for Let It Be.

The second half of the show will delve into John Lennon's solo career, featuring songs from The Plastic Ono Band to his signature album Imagine, Sometime In New York City, Mind Games, Walls & Bridges, and Rock & Roll. The show will conclude with selections from John and Yoko’s final recording, Double Fantasy, released just before his death on December 8, 1980.

The show will also include multimedia images to create a monumental musical and emotional impact that John Lennon brought to the world.

