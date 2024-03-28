THE LENNON PROJECT Comes to the Raue Center in June

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



SoundTracks Of A Generation will present "The Lennon Project", a 100-minute retrospective of the songs and life of John Lennon, at Raue Center For The Arts on Saturday, June 15 at 7p.

The show will feature Jay Goeppner, one of the best Lennonesque singers on the planet, assuming the role of John Lennon. Together with his crack SoundTracks band, Goeppner will take the audience on a chronological soundscape of Lennon's career, from his time with the Beatles to his solo work.

The first half of the show will cover the Beatles' decision to stop touring and focus on music composed in the studio, leading to iconic albums like Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band, Rubber Soul, Revolver, The White Album, Abbey Road, and the rooftop concert for Let It Be.

The second half of the show will delve into John Lennon's solo career, featuring songs from The Plastic Ono Band to his signature album Imagine, Sometime In New York City, Mind Games, Walls & Bridges, and Rock & Roll. The show will conclude with selections from John and Yoko’s final recording, Double Fantasy, released just before his death on December 8, 1980.

The show will also include multimedia images to create a monumental musical and emotional impact that John Lennon brought to the world.

Tickets start at $30* ($21* for RaueNOW Members) and may be purchased online at rauecenter.org or via the Box Office at 815.356.9212 or 26 N. Williams Street in downtown Crystal Lake. Become a RaueNOW Member and get 30% Off Tickets and early access to upcoming shows.



