THE LAST MATCH Announced At Writers Theatre

Writers Theatre, under the leadership of Artistic Director Michael Halberstam and Executive Director Kathryn M. Lipuma, continues its 2019/20 Season with Anna Ziegler's The Last Match, directed by Keira Fromm. The Last Match runs March 18 - June 7, 2020 in The Gillian Theatre at 325 Tudor Court, Glencoe.

The cast includes: Kayla Carter (Mallory), Heather Chrisler (Galina), Christopher Sheard (Sergei) and Luigi Sottile (Tim).

The creative team includes: Steph Paul (Choreographer), William Boles (Scenic Designer), Noël Huntzinger (Costume Designer), Christine Binder (Lighting Designer), Pornchanok Kanchanabanca (Sound Designer & Composer), Lauren Katz (Assistant Director), and Eva Breneman (Dialect Coach). Hai Alvarez-Millard is the Assistant Stage Manager, and Rebecca Pechter is the Stage Manager.

With all the passion and tension of a U.S. Open tennis final, The Last Match serves up a thrillingly theatrical look at what motivates our greatest ambitions and fuels our strongest desires.

When a young Russian tennis phenom and an American superstar in his prime meet at center court, it's a tough call whether the greatest drama is playing out off the court or on! As the swift action volleys between primetime tennis matches and the most pivotal moments in the personal lives of the competitors and their equally driven romantic partners, sharp and insightful playwright Anna Ziegler (Photograph 51) draws you inside the minds of all four as they face challenges in sport, life and love. What results is a fast-paced and moving montage exploring family, the sacrifices we make for success and the legacy we leave behind.

Rising Chicago director Keira Fromm brings her finely-tuned vision to this gripping drama, staged in the intimate Gillian Theatre. You won't want to miss this engrossing, rapid-fire take on what it means to finally achieve greatness, only to be left wanting more. In The Last Match, there is much more than just a championship on the line!



"I am delighted to welcome superb director Keira Fromm to team Writers Theatre and to introduce Glencoe audiences to the brilliant playwright Anna Ziegler," comments Artistic Director Michael Halberstam. "The Last Match is ostensibly about tennis and of course there will be some delicious theatrical match playing, owing in no small part to the considerable choreographic skills of Steph Paul. It is also about the process of aging, the navigation of a relationship amidst and all-consuming passion, the toll of obsessive commitment to work on family and the things we do in order to feel young, current and important. I cannot wait to experience this utterly theatrical staging with our audiences."

For more information call 847-242-6000 or visit www.writerstheatre.org.





