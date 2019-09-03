THE GREATEST SHOWMAN SINGALONG Comes To Aurora's Paramount Theatre

The Greatest Showman, the popular movie musical starring Hugh Jackman as circus impresario P.T. Barnum, boasted one of the biggest soundtracks of 2017. The film's signature anthem "This is Me" was nominated for an Oscar for Best Song.

Now Aurora's Paramount Theatre is inviting audiences to come and sing along, loud and proud, with the words scrolling on the screen to The Greatest Showman Sing-Along, on Friday, November 1, at 8 p.m.

Relive the incredible music and extravagant wonder of The Greatest Showman. Belt out all the top songs with Hugh Jackman as P.T. Barnum, the spectacular visionary who tries to bring his dream to life, fight off selfish motives to find the family within his circus performers, while not forgetting the family he has at home. Michelle Williams, Zac Efron and Zendaya fans, you'll want be front and center, too, singing along with this modern movie classic.

Paramount Theatre is located at 23 E. Galena Blvd. in downtown Aurora. Lobby doors open at 7 p.m. for The Greatest Showman Sing-Along with full bar and concessions. Reserved seating tickets are $10; 10 percent off for Paramount subscribers. Tickets go on sale today at 10 a.m. to Paramount subscribers only. Tickets go on sale to the general public Friday, September 6 at 10 a.m.

For tickets and information, visit ParamountAurora.com, call (630) 896-6666, or stop by the Paramount box office, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Saturday.





