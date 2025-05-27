THE ADDAMS FAMILY Tour Comes To The Peoria Civic Center In June

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The magnificently macabre hit musical that embraces the wackiness in every family, THE ADDAMS FAMILY will be presented as part of the 24â€“25 AMEREN ILLINOIS BROADWAY IN PEORIA Series and will take the stage at the Prairie Home Alliance Theater at Peoria Civic Center, June 17â€“18, 2025.

Wednesday Addams, the ultimate princess of darkness, has grown up and fallen in love with a sweet, smart young man from a respectable family. A man her parents have never met. And if that weren't upsetting enough, she confides in her father and begs him not to tell her mother. Now, Gomez Addams must do something he's never done before - keep a secret from his beloved wife, Morticia. Everything will change for the whole family on the fateful night they host a dinner for Wednesday's "normal" boyfriend and his parents.Â

On the heels of Wednesday, the 3rd most-watched show on Netflix of all time, Big League Productions, Inc. presents THE ADDAMS FAMILY, a devilishly delightful musical comedy based on the creepy, kooky characters by legendary cartoonist Charles Addams.Â

Tickets to THE ADDAMS FAMILY are available for purchase at BroadwayInPeoria.com andÂ PeoriaCivicCenter.com. Group ticket savings for 10+ are available by contacting Groups@ATGuild.org.Â

Please note: BroadwayInPeoria.com,Â Ticketmaster.com and the Peoria Civic Center's Toyota Box Office are the only official sources for tickets to all shows in the 24â€“25 AMEREN ILLINOIS BROADWAY IN PEORIA Series. If you purchase tickets through another source, you may pay inflated prices and your tickets will not be guaranteed.

The 24â€“25 AMEREN ILLINOIS BROADWAY IN PEORIA Series is welcomed by Ameren Illinois and the Prairie Home Alliance Theater at Peoria Civic Center.

