THE ABNORMAL HEART Comes to the Den in Chicago

The Abnormal Heart, a solo comedy which enjoyed an acclaimed sold-out run in the 2024 Hollywood Fringe Festival, won the 2024 off-Broadway United Solo Pride Award, and played to SRO audiences in Seattle and Cleveland in 2025, has been set for two performances at The Den in Chicago on Friday, March 6, and Saturday, March 7, at 7:30pm.

Prior to heading to Chicago, there will be one performance on Friday, February 27, at 8pm, at the RD Studio NoHo in North Hollywood. The Abnormal Heart is written and performed by Parker Mills, directed by Marilyn McIntyre, and produced by Dawn Sebock.

From pretending to be a born-again Christian, to a short career in phone sex, to narrowly escaping death dressed as a gorilla, The Abnormal Heart is a comedic journey chronicling the adventures of a “brave,” unsuccessful, middle-aged homosexual, and his lifelong search for ... something. The show celebrates the resilience of the human spirit and the idea that a heart never truly breaks, it just gets banged up a little. Running time is 80 minutes.

Tickets for the Chicago shows are $35 and may be purchased online. The Den is located at 1331 N. Milwaukee Avenue in Chicago, IL, 60622. All seats for the February 27 performance are Pay What You Can and a portion of the proceeds will benefit the ACLU.