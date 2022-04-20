TAKE Returns to Visceral Dance Chicago in May

Visceral Dance Chicago - a contemporary dance company that is constantly pursuing a deeper focus of intent that continues to challenge audience expectations - announces the return of TAKE, May 5 - 7, May 13 - 15 and May 19 - 22, 2022 at 8 p.m. each evening with a Benefit Performance May 12 at 5:30 p.m. supporting the Visceral Dance Chicago dancers, 3031 N Rockwell St in Chicago.

Set to an electronic recorded score mixed with live music, TAKE premiered in November 2018 to an audience with an in-the-round setting allowing audiences an up-close connection with each artist on their journey throughout.

TAKE is an interconnection with Visceral that suggests you can't take without giving and can't give without taking. While focused on a sense of community, Visceral offers a shared experience connecting to humans, not just as an audience but as individuals. Through intimacy and bold movements, Visceral gives a connective yet reactive energy that is selfless and unwavering. The piece is an interactive experience inviting a dialogue and conversation between dancers and audience members.

Choreography by Nick Pupillo

Lighting design by David Goodman-Edberg

Company members of Visceral Dance Chicago:

Braeden Barnes Andres Castillo-Gomez

Meagan Cubides Bennett Cullen

Alessandra DePaolantoni Meredith Harrill

Tyler Kerbel Morgan Reed McDaniel

Michelle Metzler Erika Shi

Brandon Talbott Samantha Weeks

Upcoming Performances

Solus, a signature evening of solos for each dancer in the company by 10 Chicago-based choreographers.

June 16 - 18 | Ann Barzel Theater within Visceral Dance Center, 3121 N Rockwell St, Chicago.