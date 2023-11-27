Sugar Sammy to Perform at The Den Theatre in Spring 2024

The Den Theatre will present Sugar Sammy, featuring four stand-up performances on Friday, May 10, and Saturday, May 11, 2024, at 7:15 and 9:30 p.m. on The Heath Mainstage, 1331 N. Milwaukee Ave. in Chicago’s Wicker Park neighborhood. Tickets ($24 - $55) are now on sale at Click Here or by calling (773) 697-3830.

Sugar Sammy is one of the hottest comedians on the international circuit. The New York Times calls him “A fearless comic with a talent for provoking both laughter and outrage”. He has performed over 2,000 shows in 32 countries.

“Fluent in Funny” as the Washington Post describes him, he hits on cultural, social and political themes with great charm and finesse. He is a master of crowd work and audience interaction.

Sugar Sammy's international TV credits include specials broadcast on HBO Canada, Comedy Central Asia, Comedy Central India, CTV, The Comedy Network, The Comedy Channel, Dutch TV and Showtime Arabia.

A television star on both sides of the pond, his accomplishments include his current role as judge on La France a un Incroyable talent, France’s version of America’s Got Talent.



Performance schedule:

May 10, 2024 - 7:15 p.m. & 9:30 p.m.

May 11, 2024 - 7:15 p.m. & 9:30 p.m.

Tickets: $28 regular seating ($24 obstructed view); $55 front row VIP table seating; $45 VIP table seating; $35 mezzanine table seating. All ticket prices include cocktail service with a two-drink minimum.



About The Den Theatre

The Den Theatre opened in 2010 in the Wicker Park neighborhood with just a single theatre space. Now celebrating its thirteenth year, Co-owners Ryan Martin and Carol Cohen, along with their talented and dynamic staff, have developed The Den into a multi-level, live entertainment venue that boasts five intimate and unique theaters ranging from 50 – 300 seats. In addition, the first floor houses The Den Bar & Lounge – a full-service bar where audiences gather before and after performances to share a drink and commune with like-minded culture-hounds. Today, The Den is focused on providing world-class stand-up comedy and cultivating its first love – the theatre. The Den is home to four resident theatre companies including About Face Theatre, The Artistic Home, First Floor Theater and Haven. Hundreds of other companies, artists and comedians from Chicago and beyond have called The Den home – from national names to local stars, and The Den consistently plays host to a lineup of exciting and diverse talent. As a building created for interdisciplinary arts, The Den has accommodated a wide variety of programming, including plays, musicals, stand-up comedy, improv, dance, film screenings, seminars and speaking engagements. For additional information, visit www.thedentheatre.com.

