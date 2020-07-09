Sugar Creek Opera presents THE PIRATES OF PENZANCE on Saturday, August 8, 2020 at 7:30pm.

Music by Arthur Sullivan

Libretto by W.S. Gilbert

The Pirates of Penzance sail to shore and celebrate Frederic's 21st birthday. Now that he's an adult, Frederic decides to become a law-abiding citizen. He discovers Mabel and the Wards playing by the seashore. Frederic asks if anyone might like to marry him and Mabel says she would! Suddenly, Ruth and the pirates appear and begin to kidnap the wards in order to turn them into pirates. Mabel's father, the Major General, enters and convinces the pirates NOT to take away his family because he's an orphan and would be lonely. The pirates - who are all orphans - give in and cheer him up by making him an honorary pirate.

The Major General confesses to Mabel and Frederic that he's not really an orphan, but is afraid to tell the pirates, and hopes that the Constables will scare them away. Ruth and the Pirate King find Frederic and explain that he's only had five birthdays because he was born in "leap year." That means he must is still be a pirate! He rushes off to join the pirates and Mabel gathers the Constables. The pirates hide. Mabel and the wards scamper in and the pirates grab them. The King announces that the wards must now become pirates! The Constables appear and bravely demand that the pirates surrender in the name of the Queen. Being loyal subjects, the pirates immediately surrender. Everyone shakes hands. Mabel and Frederic are reunited.

This program is partially supported by a grant from the Illinois Arts Council.

The company will adhere to social distancing guidelines and all patrons will be required to wear a mask. Hand sanitizer will be provided upon entry.

To learn more or purchase tickets, visit http://sugarcreekopera.com/event/the-pirates-of-penzance-aug8/.

