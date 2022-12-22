Straight No Chaser Concert at The Chicago Theatre Postponed to January
All tickets purchased for the Friday, December 23, 2022 concert will be honored on Thursday, January 5, 2023.
The Straight No Chaser concert at The Chicago Theatre on December 23 has been postponed.
See their statement below:
"Due to the extreme weather hitting Chicago on Thursday and Friday, we are rescheduling our Friday, December 23rd show at The Chicago Theatre to Thursday, January 5th, 2023. This show will mark the conclusion of the 25th Anniversary Tour. We are disappointed to have to reschedule, but excited to see you all in January."
All tickets purchased for the Friday, December 23, 2022 concert will be honored on Thursday, January 5, 2023 and will not need to be exchanged. For more information, please visit www.msg.com.
