Steppenwolf Theatre to Open 49th Season with NOISES OFF

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Steppenwolf Theatre Company will open its 49th season with a revival of Michael Frayn’s classic comedy Noises Off, directed by Tony Award-winning ensemble member Anna D. Shapiro (August: Osage County, The Motherf**ker with the Hat), presented in a co-production with Geffen Playhouse. Steppenwolf’s take on the funniest farce ever written will play September 12 – October 27, 2024 in Steppenwolf’s Downstairs Theater, 1650 N. Halsted St. in Chicago.

Classic Memberships are now on sale for Steppenwolf’s 2024/25 season at steppenwolf.org/myseason. Single tickets for Noises Off starting at $20 will go on sale to the general public on Thursday, July 18, 2024 at steppenwolf.org or the Box Office at (312) 335-1650. T

Noises Off will feature ensemble members Audrey Francis (The Thanksgiving Play, The Doppelgänger), Francis Guinan (Downstate, August: Osage County), Ora Jones (The Doppelgänger, The Brother/Sister Plays) James Vincent Meredith (The Minutes, The Doppelgänger) and Karen Rodriguez (POTUS, The Doppelgänger). Additional casting to be announced.

The cast and crew of Nothing On are scrambling to prepare for opening night, but despite their earnest efforts, the production is an absolute mess. Line flubs and lost props and missed cues, oh my! Can this beleaguered ensemble overcome egos and jealousies to pull the show together in time?

Onstage antics collide with offstage foibles in Steppenwolf’s production of Noises Off, the classic comedy that writes an ingenious, slapstick and zany tribute to “theatre people” everywhere. By the end of this dizzying play-within-a-play, you won’t know stage right from left.

The creative team includes Todd Rosenthal (Scenic Design), Izumi Inaba (Costume Design), Josh Epstein (Lighting Design), Cricket Myers (Sound Design), Kate DeVore (Dialect and Voice Coach), Patrick Zakem (Creative Producer), Tom Pearl (Producing Director), JC Clementz, CSA (Casting Director), Laura D. Glenn (Production Stage Manager) and Kathleen Barrett (Assistant Stage Manager). For full cast and creative team bios, click here.

Comments