MARY POPPINS in Concert Live to Film is Coming to Lyric Opera of Chicago

Lyric Opera of Chicago will present Disney’s Mary Poppins in Concert Live to Film, featuring the full-length film projected on a massive screen above the stage while the award-winning musical score by composers Richard Sherman and Robert Sherman is performed live by the Lyric Opera Orchestra, conducted by Anthony Parnther.

Released in 1964, Disney’s Mary Poppins received thirteen Academy Award nominations and won five Oscars, including Original Song for "Chim Chim Cher-ee" and Original Score by Richard Sherman and Robert Sherman. The film stars Julie Andrews and Dick Van Dyke and remains one of the most celebrated musical films in cinema history.

A magical English nanny, Mary Poppins (Julie Andrews), flies out of the breezy London skies and into the home of two mischievous children and the hearts of their family. With the help of a carefree chimney sweep named Bert (Dick Van Dyke), the spirited nanny turns every chore into a game and every day into a "Jolly Holiday." Share the music, the magic, and the joy of Mary Poppins with the whole family.

Audiences will hear The Sherman Brothers’ complete score performed live in sync with the film, including beloved songs such as "A Spoonful of Sugar," "Chim Chim Cher-ee," and "Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious."

American conductor Anthony Parnther is widely recognized as one of today’s leading conductors of film and concert music. Parnther is in his sixth season as Music Director of California’s San Bernardino Symphony Orchestra and serves as conductor of the Gateways Festival Orchestra, which made its sold-out Carnegie Hall debut under his leadership. A specialist in film music, he has led recording sessions for major motion pictures and television series including Oppenheimer (Academy Award–winning), Encanto (Grammy Award–winning), The Mandalorian (Emmy Award–winning), Avatar: The Way of Water, and Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, and has appeared with leading orchestras worldwide.

This presentation marks the second Movie Nights at Lyric title of the 2025/26 Season, following Disney and Pixar’s Coco in Concert Live to Film, which was presented last fall.

Disney’s Mary Poppins in Concert Live to Film will be performed at the Lyric Opera House on Friday, April 10, 2026, at 7:00 p.m., and Saturday, April 11, 2026, at 2:00 p.m. The Friday evening showing will feature American Sign Language interpretation and SoundShirt accessibility services.