Steppenwolf Theatre To Present Sam Shepard's FOOL FOR LOVE

Steppenwolf Theatre Company will present a revival of Sam Shepard's dark and beautiful masterpiece Fool for Love, directed by Jeremy Herrin, playing January 30 – March 16, 2025 in Steppenwolf's Downstairs Theater, 1650 N. Halsted St. in Chicago.

Fool for Love features ensemble members Cliff Chamberlain as Martin (The Minutes, Superior Donuts), Tim Hopper as The Old Man (The Thanksgiving Play, Downstate) and Caroline Neff as May (POTUS, Another Marriage) with Nick Gehlfuss as Eddie (Chicago Med, Chicago PD, Chicago Fire) in his Steppenwolf debut.

About the Production:

In a sweltering motel room in the Mojave Desert, May and Eddie lick their wounds and get ready for another relentless round. This brawl is eternal and infernal. And the Old Man is always watching.

Perhaps the sexiest, most haunting play of the 20th century, Fool for Love is a twisted and tequila-soaked love letter from Sam Shepard, one of the greatest American playwrights, indulging the need to get inside someone just to tear them apart.

Steppenwolf Artistic Directors Glenn Davis and Audrey Francis comment, “Through the decades, Steppenwolf has returned again and again to Sam Shepard's searing body of work. His plays, filled with tension, symbol and muscle, pose delights and demands for actors and audiences alike. Fool for Love is no exception, with Eddie and May's iconic power struggle at the heart of this prize-winning masterpiece.”

Davis and Francis add, “And–we can't stress enough–there's nothing quite like Shepard's work when we do it here. It's lightning in a bottle; it's visceral, timeless, contemporary and mythic all in one. For seven short weeks this winter, our Downstairs Theater will once again be transformed to a house of worship dedicated to Shepard, Steppenwolf's patron saint of irreverent, enigmatic and downright explosive American Drama.”

The creative team includes Todd Rosenthal (Scenic Design), Raquel Adorno (Costume Design), Heather Gilbert (Lighting Design), Mikhail Fiksel (Sound Design), Samantha Kaufman (Fight and Intimacy Choreography), Kate DeVore (Vocal Coach), Jonathan L. Green (Dramaturg), Patrick Zakem (Creative Producer), Tom Pearl (Producing Director), JC Clementz, CSA (Casting), Laura D. Glenn (Production Stage Manager) and Kathleen Barrett (Assistant Stage Manager). For full cast and creative team bios, click here.

Tickets: Single tickets for Fool for Love ($20 - $128) are now on sale at steppenwolf.org and the Box Office at (312) 335-1650. Steppenwolf Flex Memberships are also currently on sale: Black Card Memberships with six tickets for use any time for any production and RED Card Memberships for theatergoers under 30.

