Steppenwolf Theatre Postpones World Premiere of 1919 Due to COVID-19 Surge

Due to the COVID-19 surge driven by the Omicron variant, and out of an abundance of caution for public health, Steppenwolf Theatre Company has postponed its Steppenwolf for Young Adults world premiere adaptation of Eve L. Ewing's 1919 with the hope of producing the show in the fall of 2022. The production was originally scheduled to open early next month.

"Following conversations with the creative team of 1919, we have determined that postponing the production is in the best interests of the play, artists and audiences," say Artistic Directors Glenn Davis and Audrey Francis. "A core audience we aim to serve with Steppenwolf for Young Adult productions are teens and school groups, which is especially challenging during this current Covid surge. We look forward to introducing Chicago audiences and students to this bold and lyrical new work at a time when we can gather together safely. Our education and artistic teams are currently working to determine an alternate program for students and teachers this spring."

All other Steppenwolf productions are proceeding as planned, including King James (March 3-April 10), Seagull (April 28-June 12), Mike Birbiglia: The Old Man and the Pool (April 28 - May 22) and Choir Boy (June 16-July 24).

Steppenwolf ensemble member Yasen Peyankov's adaptation of Anton Chekhov's Seagull opens the new Ensemble Theater in Honor of Helen Zell in April. Located at the heart of Steppenwolf's new Liz and Eric Lefkofsky Arts and Education Center, this intimate and state-of-the-art 400-seat theater in the round is one of its kind in Chicago, with theater design and acoustics by Charcoalblue.

For more information or to purchase tickets for upcoming productions, visit steppenwolf.org or call 312-335-1650. Ticketholders for 1919 will be automatically issued a refund to their original form of payment. Patrons can call the box office at 312-335-1650 for more information.

Steppenwolf is one of 70+ Chicagoland performing arts venues that have agreed upon COVID-19 vaccination and mask requirements for all audiences, artists and staff. For the most up-to-date policies at Steppenwolf, visit steppenwolf.org/welcomeback.