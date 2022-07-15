Steppenwolf Theatre Company's SEAGULL Raises Funds for Humanitarian Crisis in Ukraine

Steppenwolf Theatre Company, in partnership with the Ukrainian Congress Committee of America - Illinois Division, has raised more than $12,600 to support the humanitarian crisis in Ukraine. Funds were collected during each performance of ensemble member Yasen Peyankov's adaptation of Anton Chekhov's Seagull, the inaugural production in Steppenwolf's new Ensemble Theatre in honor of Helen Zell from April 28 - June 12, 2022. The proceeds include a generous matching gift from Deborah and Stephen Quazzo.

Throughout the run of Seagull, Steppenwolf also illuminated the edifice of its new Lefkofsky Arts and Education Center in blue and yellow light as an act of solidarity with the people of Ukraine.

Funds raised through the partnership with UCCA-IL will support two relief efforts: the Ukrainian Freedom Foundation's Fund for Ukrainian Widows and Orphans of fallen Ukrainian Territorial Defense heroes and President Zelensky's Charitable Fund for Defense and Demining, Medical Aid and Rebuilding.

Dan Diaczun, President of the UCCA - Illinois Division, comments, "We are grateful to Steppenwolf Theatre for their support during this horrific unprovoked war by Russia against Ukraine. In these stressful times, the financial contributions for humanitarian aid to Ukraine by the theater community and audiences restores our faith and hope in the better angels of our society."

Steppenwolf Theatre Executive Director Brooke Flanagan adds, "Steppenwolf vigorously condemns the human rights abuses being inflicted upon the people of Ukraine. We thank our patrons for their generosity during Seagull and encourage everyone to continue to support UCCA-IL's critical outreach initiatives."

To donate to UCCA - Illinois Division, visit uccaillinois.org.

The Ukrainian Congress Committee of America

The Ukrainian Congress Committee of America - Illinois Division (UCCA-IL), is a non-profit organization in existence for 50 years, representing 200,000 Ukrainian Americans in the State of Illinois, and throughout its existence has been promoting the preservation of the Ukrainian language, culture and traditions of Ukraine, as well as advocating for strong bilateral relations between Ukraine and the United States.

Additionally, Steppenwolf's Broadway production of The Minutes by ensemble member Tracy Letts is donating a portion of ticket sales to the Save the Children's Ukraine Crisis Relief Fund.

Steppenwolf Theatre Company is a Chicago theater that is home to America's ensemble. The company began performing in the mid-1970s in the basement of a Highland Park, IL church-today Steppenwolf is the nation's premier ensemble theater with 49 members who are among the top actors, playwrights and directors in the field. Deeply rooted in its ensemble ethos, the company is committed to equity, diversity, inclusion and making the Steppenwolf experience accessible to all. Groundbreaking productions from Balm in Gilead and August: Osage County to Downstate and Pass Over-and accolades that include the National Medal of Arts and 12 TonyÂ® Awards-have made the theatre legendary. Artistic programming includes a main stage season; a Steppenwolf for Young Adults season; LookOut, a multi-genre performance series; and the Steppenwolf NOW virtual stage. The nationally recognized work of Steppenwolf Education engages more than 20,000 participants annually in Chicagoland communities promoting compassion, encouraging curiosity and inspiring action. While firmly grounded in the Chicago community, more than 40 original Steppenwolf productions have enjoyed success nationally and internationally, including Broadway, Off-Broadway, London, Sydney, Galway and Dublin. 2021 marks the opening of Steppenwolf's landmark Liz and Eric Lefkofsky Arts & Education Center-deepening the company's commitment to Chicagoland teens and serving as a cultural nexus for Chicago. Glenn Davis and Audrey Francis are the Artistic Directors and E. Brooke Flanagan is Executive Director. Keating Crown is Chair of Steppenwolf's Board of Trustees.

Steppenwolf's Mission: Steppenwolf strives to create thrilling, courageous and provocative art in a thoughtful and inclusive environment. We succeed when we disrupt your routine with experiences that spark curiosity, empathy and joy. We invite you to join our ensemble as we navigate, together, our complex world. steppenwolf.org, facebook.com/steppenwolftheatre, twitter.com/steppenwolfthtr and instagram.com/steppenwolfthtr.