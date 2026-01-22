Stephen Wallem to Replace Alexander Gemignani in FOLLIES in Concert at Porchlight

🎭 NEW! Chicago Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Chicago & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Chicago theatre veteran and TV favorite Stephen Wallem has joined the cast of the Porchlight in Concert production of Follies as “Buddy Plummer.” Wallem assumes the role previously announced to be played by Alexander Gemignani in the April limited engagement. Gemignani had a schedule conflict allowing Wallem, a Rockford, Illinois native, to return to Chicago where he began his professional career.

He joins (in alphabetical order) Michelle Duffy (Broadway’s Leap of Faith, Drury Lane’s Sister Act) as “Phyllis Rogers Stone,” Angela Ingersoll (Jeff Award winner for Porchlight’s End of the Rainbow) as “Sally Plummer” and Anthony Rapp (Broadway’s Rent and If/Then) as “Benjamin Stone,” Saturday, April 25 at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, April 26 at 2 p.m. at the Studebaker Theater.

This staged concert performance features music and lyrics by Stephen Sondheim and a book by James Goldman and is directed by Artistic Director Michael Weber and music directed by Linda Madonia.

Additional Follies cast members include Anastasia Arnold (Young Sally); Dale Benson (Dmitri Weismann); John Cardone (Max Deems); John Concepcion (Roscoe); Teagan Earley (Young Phyllis); Felicia P. Fields (Hattie Walker); James Harms (Theodore Whitman); Beck Hokanson (Kevin); Cecilia Iole (Young Heidi); Will Koski (Young Buddy); John Marshall Jr. (Young Ben); Susie McMonagle (Carlotta Campion); Lauren Miller (Heidi Schiller); Mary Robin Roth (Emily Whitman); Genevieve Thiers (Christine Donovan); Sybyl Walker (Solange LaFitte) and Honey West (Stella Deems). The creative/production team includes Brenda Didier (assistant director); Eric Watkins (lighting designer); Matthew R. Chase (sound designer); Liviu Pasare (projections designer); Bill Walters (production stage manager); Drew Donnelly (assistant stage manager) and Frank Rose (production supervisor).



Porchlight in Concert debuted in 2024 with sold out performances of Sunday in the Park with George. In spring 2026, Porchlight returns to the Studebaker for a limited engagement of another Stephen Sondheim classic, Follies.

Winner of seven Tony Awards, including Best Score, Follies is a dazzling and bittersweet exploration of love, loss and the passage of time. Set at the reunion of the legendary “Weismann Follies” company on the eve of their crumbling theater’s demolition, former showgirls reunite one last time, reliving their heyday and confronting the choices that shaped their lives. With iconic songs like “Broadway Baby” “I’m Still Here” and “Losing My Mind,” this Sondheim gem blends haunting nostalgia with a show-stopping score in a moving celebration of dreams and regrets.