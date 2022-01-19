Singer, Storyteller, Lynne Jordan Sings The Love At Raue Center

Raue Center's diva in residence, Lynne Jordan, sings the love on February 12 @ 8p. Spend an amazing night out with Jordan's special brand of storytelling, raw humor, and vocal performance that has made her a favorite daughter of Chicago for over 30 years just in time for Valentine's Day!

"Love is the answer, be it romantic love, family love, or love for your fellow Human, It's a many splendored thing, " explains Lynne Jordan on what has inspired her February performance. "Love is all you need. It's the best defense against hate. I want to celebrate it as much as possible!"

In a city brimming with classic blues and jazz voices, Lynne Jordan's voice stands out as vocalist, bandleader, solo performer, and storyteller. Drawing upon her own personal stories gleaned from 58 years of living, her experiences are poignant, often funny, and always accompanied by a song. Her talent so dazzled the Second City that the late Chicago film critic Roger Ebert declared her his "favorite diva."

Her setlist is a tribute to love songs past and present including "At Last," "What a Difference A Day Makes" and many others. Jordan has performed nationally and internationally and now brings her sparkling talent to Crystal Lake for a special residency with its historic downtown theatre, Raue Center For The Arts.

Don't miss this Chicagoland treasure light up the stage! Tickets start at $27. Want to enjoy a special treat with your special someone? Purchase a Sweet Surprise & Sparkling Wine add-on for only $25. The package includes one mini bottle of sparkling wine, two plastic champagne flutes, and two Sucrumptiuos Cake Pops from Cheshire Cakes! Enjoy something sweet and sparkling with your sweetheart at Lynne Jordan's show on February 12th @ 8p.

For more information visit rauecenter.org/covid/ For questions or concerns, please contact our Box Office at 815-356-9212. Raue Center now requires masks for all patrons 2+ and proof of vaccination or negative covid test within 72 hours to attend Raue Center shows and events.