Sigman Brothers' to Re-Release RIP VAN WINKLE This February

The Sigman Brothers is re-releasing the recently-adjudged Best Musical of the 2021 BroadwayWorld Chicago Awards, Rip van Winkle, An Original Musical.

Originally released by streaming in June 2021 on Facebook Live, Rip Van Winkle features the story of the eponymous man set in Mike Sigman's original musical score and Jerry Sigman's original lyrics, based off of Washington Irving's famous short story. In this adaptation of the well-known tale, Rip Van Winkle (Edward MacLennan) is a colonial free spirit who comes upon a group of frolicking dwarves while strolling in the forest with his dog one day, drinks a mug of ale with curiously-magical properties, and takes a 20-year nap. He wakes up as a citizen of the fledgling new nation known as The United States to find that his world has changed in ways he never expected.

The musical also features (in alphabetical order) Henry Allen, Rachel Bonarek, Van Ferro, Hope Gundlah, Will Hart, Sammy Incrocci, Sean Lambie, Heidi Reinhofer, Elizabeth Urlaub, and Daniel Wilson as the dog, Wolf. Costumes were masterfully designed by Teresa Sigman, choreography was by Elizabeth Urlaub, and Mike Sigman undertook the vast roles of musical scorer and composer, sound designer, stream director and production design.

At the 2021 BroadwayWorld Chicago Awards, Rip Van Winkle took home an additional two awards apart from best musical: Best Direction of a Musical for Jerry Sigman; and Best Supporting Performer in a Streaming Musical for Van Ferro. It was also nominated for an additional 12 awards: Best Performer in a Streaming Musical for MacLennan and Wilson; Best Supporting Performer in a Streaming Musical for Allen and Reinhofer; Best Choreography of a Play/Musical for Urlaub; Best Costume Design of a Play/Musical for Teresa Sigman; and Best Direction of a Stream, Editing of a Stream, Lighting Design of a Play/Musical, Scenic Design of a Play/Musical, and Sound Design of a Musical for Mike Sigman.

The Sigman Brothers has been an institution in suburban theater for the past 13 years, producing their own original musicals in various suburban theaters. Selected past credits include original musicals Etude and The Devil & Whitechapel in 2012, Joan in 2013, Rumpelstiltskin in 2018, and Dogs in 2018. Between the dynamic musical duo of Jerry and Mike Sigman, they have composed over 600 original songs for their musicals over the years, working with some of the most talented actors and production crew in Chicagoland.

Rip Van Winkle will be re-airing through Facebook Live at a specially-discounted rate to thank its supporters for helping the Sigman Brothers win the 2021 BroadwayWorld Chicago Awards and to re-introduce it to those who did not get a chance to catch it in its original run. The musical will be re-aired on February 18 and 19, 2022 at 8 PM CT; and February 20, 2022 at 3 PM CT. Each re-airing day is a separate event on their Facebook Page, and tickets will need to be purchased at $4.99 to view the show. The links for each of the airing day are listed below. To purchase tickets, please click on the date desired for viewing:

Friday, February 18, 2022 at 8 PM CT

Saturday, February 19, 2022 at 8 PM CT

Sunday, February 20, 2022 at 3 PM CT