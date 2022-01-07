Winners Announced For The BroadwayWorld 2021 Chicago Awards
RIP VAN WINKLE - Sigman Brothers Wins Best Musical!
Winners have been announced for the 2021 BroadwayWorld Chicago Awards. The 2021 Regional Awards honor productions which had their first performance between October 1, 2020 through September 30, 2021.
Streaming productions were eligible this year in the categories designated as such. This year BroadwayWorld also enabled audiences to vote on which theatres they are most excited to return to, and which productions they are most excited to see.
The BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are the largest theatre audience awards, with over 100 cities worldwide participating.
2021 BroadwayWorld Chicago Award Winners
Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical
Kelsie Davis - STILL - ONU Theatre & ThirtyTwo 7 Studios
Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical
Helen Berdebes - STILL - ONU Theatre & ThirtyTwo 7 Studios
Best Direction Of A Musical
Jerry Sigman - RIP VAN WINKLE - Sigman Brothers
Best Direction Of A Play
Corey Bradberry - SHIPWRECKED: AN ENTERTAINMENT - Oil Lamp Theater
Best Direction Of A Stream
Ashley Elizabeth Sarver - STILL - ONU Theatre & ThirtyTwo 7 Studios
Best Editing Of A Stream
Joe Mantarian - STILL - ONU Theatre & ThirtyTwo 7 Studios
Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical
Matt Steinacker - STILL - ONU Theatre & ThirtyTwo 7 Studios
Best Musical
RIP VAN WINKLE - Sigman Brothers
Best Performer In A Musical
David Pfenninger - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Theatre Nebula
Best Performer In A Play
Logan Brown - SHIPWRECKED: AN ENTERTAINMENT - Oil Lamp Theater
Best Performer In A Streaming Musical
Marisa Constantino - STILL - ONU Theatre & ThirtyTwo 7 Studios
Best Performer In A Streaming Play
Katie Horn - THE GUYS - Heritage Theatre Company
Best Play
SHIPWRECKED: AN ENTERTAINMENT - Oil Lamp Theater
Best Production Of The Year (In Person)
SHIPWRECKED: AN ENTERTAINMENT - Oil Lamp Theater
Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical
Jackson Thornhill - STILL - ONU Theatre & ThirtyTwo 7 Studios
Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical
Matt Steinacker - STILL - ONU Theatre & ThirtyTwo 7 Studios
Best Streaming Concert/Cabaret
DEAR AMERICA MY BLACK LIFE MATTERS - YCYOD Entertainment
Best Streaming Musical
STILL - ONU Theatre & ThirtyTwo 7 Studios
Best Streaming Play
WHAT GOOD DID WE SEE TODAY? - 2nd Act Players
Best Supporting Performer In A Musical
Rachel Carreras - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Theatre Nebula
Best Supporting Performer In A Play
Van Ferro - SHIPWRECKED: AN ENTERTAINMENT - Oil Lamp Theater
Best Supporting Performer in A Streaming Musical
Van Ferro - RIP VAN WINKLE - Sigman Brothers
Best Supporting Performer In A Streaming Play
Madeline Franklin - THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST - Elgin Theatre Company
Most Anticipated Upcoming Production Of A Musical
RAGTIME - Music Theater Works
Most Anticipated Upcoming Production Of A Play
BUG - Steppenwolf