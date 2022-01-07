Winners Announced For The BroadwayWorld 2021 Chicago Awards

Winners have been announced for the 2021 BroadwayWorld Chicago Awards. The 2021 Regional Awards honor productions which had their first performance between October 1, 2020 through September 30, 2021.

Streaming productions were eligible this year in the categories designated as such. This year BroadwayWorld also enabled audiences to vote on which theatres they are most excited to return to, and which productions they are most excited to see.

The BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are the largest theatre audience awards, with over 100 cities worldwide participating.

2021 BroadwayWorld Chicago Award Winners

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Kelsie Davis - STILL - ONU Theatre & ThirtyTwo 7 Studios

Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Helen Berdebes - STILL - ONU Theatre & ThirtyTwo 7 Studios

Best Direction Of A Musical

Jerry Sigman - RIP VAN WINKLE - Sigman Brothers

Best Direction Of A Play

Corey Bradberry - SHIPWRECKED: AN ENTERTAINMENT - Oil Lamp Theater

Best Direction Of A Stream

Ashley Elizabeth Sarver - STILL - ONU Theatre & ThirtyTwo 7 Studios

Best Editing Of A Stream

Joe Mantarian - STILL - ONU Theatre & ThirtyTwo 7 Studios

Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Matt Steinacker - STILL - ONU Theatre & ThirtyTwo 7 Studios

Best Musical

RIP VAN WINKLE - Sigman Brothers

Best Performer In A Musical

David Pfenninger - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Theatre Nebula

Best Performer In A Play

Logan Brown - SHIPWRECKED: AN ENTERTAINMENT - Oil Lamp Theater

Best Performer In A Streaming Musical

Marisa Constantino - STILL - ONU Theatre & ThirtyTwo 7 Studios

Best Performer In A Streaming Play

Katie Horn - THE GUYS - Heritage Theatre Company

Best Play

SHIPWRECKED: AN ENTERTAINMENT - Oil Lamp Theater

Best Production Of The Year (In Person)

SHIPWRECKED: AN ENTERTAINMENT - Oil Lamp Theater

Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Jackson Thornhill - STILL - ONU Theatre & ThirtyTwo 7 Studios

Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

Matt Steinacker - STILL - ONU Theatre & ThirtyTwo 7 Studios

Best Streaming Concert/Cabaret

DEAR AMERICA MY BLACK LIFE MATTERS - YCYOD Entertainment

Best Streaming Musical

STILL - ONU Theatre & ThirtyTwo 7 Studios

Best Streaming Play

WHAT GOOD DID WE SEE TODAY? - 2nd Act Players

Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Rachel Carreras - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Theatre Nebula

Best Supporting Performer In A Play

Van Ferro - SHIPWRECKED: AN ENTERTAINMENT - Oil Lamp Theater

Best Supporting Performer in A Streaming Musical

Van Ferro - RIP VAN WINKLE - Sigman Brothers

Best Supporting Performer In A Streaming Play

Madeline Franklin - THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST - Elgin Theatre Company

Most Anticipated Upcoming Production Of A Musical

RAGTIME - Music Theater Works

Most Anticipated Upcoming Production Of A Play

BUG - Steppenwolf