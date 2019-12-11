Short Story Theatre Presents Four New True Stories Next Month

Short Story Theatre presents an evening of four warm, wise and wonderful true stories on Thursday, January 16, 2020, at 7:30 p.m. at Miramar Bistro, 301 Waukegan Ave. in Highwood. Tickets are $10 at the door. For pre-show dinner reservations (mention Short Story Theatre): 847-433-1078.

John Petlicki of Skokie wonders about the goofiest guy in his family in his story "My Uncle - Is He Crazy or a Genius?"

Northbrook resident Barry Chessick still gets chills and goose bumps when he thinks about one scary boating experience. His story: "I Feared for My Life."

Highland Parker Marjorie Rissman recalls an embarrassing misunderstanding when traveling abroad with her son in her story "Majorca Madness."

Elizabeth Ury of Deerfield calls her story "A Powerful Three-Letter Word." It's about a dog and an unexpected life lesson she learned.

Short Story Theatre was founded in 2012 and is dedicated to promoting storytelling as a vibrant, contemporary art form. Co-founder and Producer Donna Lubow says, "Stories are creative non-fiction, based on personal experiences. Our troupe of more than sixty members from Chicago and the northern suburbs melds writing skills and performance skills to entertain and inspire audiences."

For more information and for guidelines for submission: www.shortstorytheatre.com.





