Short Story Theatre Presents An Evening of Storytelling

Short Story Theatre presents an evening of four warm, wise and wonderful true stories on Thursday, October 3, at 7:30 p.m. at Miramar Bistro, 301 Waukegan Ave. in Highwood.

Tickets are $10 at the door. For pre-show dinner reservations (mention Short Story Theatre): 847-433-1078. Drinks are available during the show.

Rick Leslie of Highland Park shares a teenaged memory of a mission unaccomplished in his story "I Went to a Prostitute and Walked Away a Virgin."

Ed Zifkin, also of Highland Park, learns cash is not king at the computer store. His story - "Cash." In "King George III - You'll Be Back!" Karol Verson of Niles travels across the pond to find...herself! Wheeling resident, Lorrie Weinberg, making her debut with Short Story Theatre, wonders if her dreams will come true in her story "Create Your Own Reality." Short Story Theatre was founded in 2012 and is dedicated to promoting storytelling as a vibrant, contemporary art form.

Co-founder and Producer Donna Lubow says, "Stories are creative non-fiction, based on personal experiences. Our troupe of more than sixty members from Chicago and the northern suburbs melds writing skills and performance skills to entertain and inspire audiences."

For more information and for guidelines for submission: www.shortstorytheatre.com.





