Shattered Globe Theatre Cancels Final Performances Of SHEEPDOG Due To Coronavirus

In response to the coronavirus (COVID-19), Shattered Globe Theatre announced today it will cancel the remaining performances of its hit Chicago premiere drama Sheepdog, scheduled to play through Sunday, March 15, 2020 at Theater Wit, 1229 W. Belmont Ave. in Chicago. Shattered Globe and Theater Wit staff members will be contacting patrons regarding ticket exchange and refund options. Patrons may also contact the box office at (773) 975-8150.

Shattered Globe's Producing Artistic Director Sandy Shinner issued the following statement:

"Last evening, Governor Pritzker and Mayor Lightfoot mandated the closing of large events, and strongly recommended that any smaller venues potentially hosting '10 attendees or more from vulnerable populations' consider cancelling performances due to COVID-19.

Following these government recommendations, but with great sadness, Shattered Globe has made the decision to close our extended run of Sheepdog immediately. Our first consideration is the health and safety of our audience and our artists. Shattered Globe, like most arts groups, relies on the attendance of our older patrons. We do not want to put anyone at risk.

Thank you to all of our friends and supporters who have purchased tickets for these final performances of Sheepdog. Shattered Globe staff will be reaching out to you directly to offer several options: to exchange your Sheepdog ticket for a ticket to our next show, When the Rain Stops Falling; to consider a tax-deductible donation for the value of the tickets; or to receive a refund.

We hope to open our next show, When the Rain Stops Falling at the end of April. However, we will continue to monitor the COVID-19 situation and keep you informed of any changes in our schedule.

Thank you for looking out for yourselves and each other. We hope all of this City's important theaters will be open and thriving again soon, and we will welcome you back to Shattered Globe."





