Shakespeare Project of Chicago Will Bring Free Performances of KING LEAR

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Shakespeare Project of Chicago wraps up its 30th Anniversary Theatrical Reading Season with free performances of Shakespeare's great tragedy King Lear, running June 13 through June 21 at six Chicago-area venues.

"Nothing will come of nothing. Speak again."

Witness the power and heartbreak of betrayal in Shakespeare's towering tragedy. An aging king divides his kingdom based on empty flattery, casting out his honest daughter. Deceit, madness, and a fight for survival unfold as loyalty and ambition clash. KING LEAR is a timeless exploration of family, betrayal, and the true meaning of power.

Directed by Michelle Shupe, the Shakespeare Project's associate artistic director, the cast includes Ryan Wright Cassidy as Edmund, Brynne Barnard Clippard as Goneril, Joe Fernandez as Albany, Peter Garino as Gloucester, Jenny Hoppes as Regan, Benjamin Jouras as Burgundy, James Konicek as Kent, Matthew Keeley as King of France, Tim Kough as Cornwall, Tom Morin as Edgar, Corliss Preston as Fool, Allison Sokolowski as Cordeliai and Charles Stransky as King Lear. Jesus Barajas and Olivia Fergus Brummer are the understudies.

The production features music and sound design by George Zahora. Matthew Fahey is the stage manager and Erin Sloan is the dramaturg.

The Shakespeare Project of Chicago's theatrical readings are fully staged book-in-hand performances.

Admission is free and seating is limited. All performances are preceded by an introduction to the play that commences 15 minutes before curtain.

The Shakespeare Project's 30th Anniversary Season, composed solely of works by Shakespeare, kicked off in November with MEASURE FOR MEASURE, directed by Erin Sloan. In February, Artistic Director Peter Garino directed THE WINTER'S TALE and in April, J.R. Sullivan directed THE TEMPEST..

For more information, visit shakespeareprojectchicago.org.

Comments