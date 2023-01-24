Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Second Show Added for Comedian Scott Seiss at The Den Theatre

Originally from Baltimore, Scott Seiss has racked up tens of millions of views across social media with his series of "Angry Retail Guy" sketches.

Jan. 24, 2023  

Due to popular demand, The Den Theatre has announced comedian Scott Seiss will add a second stand-up performance on Friday, February 17, 2023 at 9:30 pm on The Heath Mainstage, 1331 N. Milwaukee Ave. in Chicago's Wicker Park neighborhood. The previously announced 7:30 pm show is SOLD OUT. Tickets are now on sale at thedentheatre.com or by calling (773) 697-3830.

Originally from Baltimore, Scott Seiss has racked up tens of millions of views across social media with his series of "Angry Retail Guy" sketches. He's performed stand-up throughout the country at festivals such as SF Sketchfest 2020, and, notably, has opened for comics Josh Wolf, Roy Wood Jr. and Bo Burnham. With a sharp, silly and energetic sense of humor, Scott combines everyday observational comedy with a lot of yelling about how men should sit down to pee. His writing has been featured on Funny or Die and WatchMojo. You can find more of his work at ScottSeiss.com

Performance schedule:

Friday, February 17 at 7:30 pm (SOLD OUT) and 9:30 pm (NOW ON SALE)

COVID safety: Den Theatre no longer requires patrons to offer proof of vaccination for COVID-19 to gain entry into the facility. For the most up-to-date information on our venue's COVID precautions, please visit thedentheatre.com/covid19-policy.

About The Den Theatre

The Den Theatre opened in 2010 in the Wicker Park neighborhood with just a single theatre space. Now celebrating its thirteenth year, Co-owners Ryan Martin and Carol Cohen, along with their talented and dynamic staff, have developed The Den into a multi-level, live entertainment venue that boasts five intimate and unique theaters ranging from 50 - 300 seats. In addition, the first floor houses The Den Bar & Lounge - a full-service bar where audiences gather before and after performances to share a drink and commune with like-minded culture-hounds. Today, The Den is focused on providing world-class stand-up comedy and cultivating its first love - the theatre. The Den is home to six resident theatre companies including About Face Theatre, The Artistic Home, Broken Nose Theatre, First Floor Theater, Haven and The New Coordinates. Hundreds of other companies, artists and comedians from Chicago and beyond have called The Den home - from national names to local stars, and The Den consistently plays host to a lineup of exciting and diverse talent. As a building created for interdisciplinary arts, The Den has accommodated a wide variety of programming, including plays, musicals, stand-up comedy, improv, dance, film screenings, seminars and speaking engagements. For additional information, visit www.thedentheatre.com.




