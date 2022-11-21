Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Season of Concern to Host CLUEBARET! Benefit in December

CLUEBARET! will be presented on Tuesday, December 13 at 7:30pm, at Venus Cabaret Theater.

Nov. 21, 2022  

Season of Concern, the emergency fund for Chicago theater artists, will present a one-night-only benefit - CLUEBARET!, a holiday cabaret featuring the cast of Mercury Theater Chicago's CLUE. CLUEBARET! will be presented on Tuesday, December 13 at 7:30pm, at Venus Cabaret Theater, the intimate performance space at Mercury Theater Chicago, 3741 N. Southport Avenue.

CLUE cast members include McKinley Carter (Mrs. White), Andrew Jessop (Professor Plum), Mark David Kaplan (Wadsworth), Andrew MacNaughton (Ensemble), Kelvin Roston, Jr. (Mr. Green), Erica Stephan (Miss Scarlet), Tiffany T. Taylor (Yvette), Nancy Wagner (Mrs. Peacock), Honey West (Ensemble), Jonah Winston (Colonel Mustard), and understudy Brie McClellan. Featuring Jeffrey Poindexter at the piano!!

Tickets, priced at $25 ($15 for theater industry members), are available at mercurytheaterchicago.com.

Proceeds will benefit Season of Concern, which provides financial assistance to Chicago area theater practitioners impacted by illness, injury or circumstances that prevent them from working. The vision of Season of Concern is a future where no member of the Chicagoland Theatre community struggles alone. For more information, visit https://seasonofconcern.org/.

Join the company of CLUE as they employ every weapon in their comedy arsenal to get you in the HOLIDAY MOOD - they're just DYING to see you!!

COVID PROTOCOL: Mercury Theater Chicago follows the CDC and State of Illinois recommendations about maintaining a COVID safe environment. Any interaction with the public poses an inherent risk of exposure to COVID-19. By visiting Mercury Theater Chicago, it is understood that everyone voluntarily assumes all risks related to exposure.

About Season of Concern

Founded in 1987, Season of Concern Chicago is dedicated to providing financial assistance to Chicagoland theater practitioners, both Equity and Non-Equity, impacted by illness, injury or circumstance that prevents them from working. They provide short-term emergency financial assistance to theater practitioners through their own Biscotto-Miller Fund and Malcolm Ewen Fund.

Originally formed to assist those afflicted with AIDS-related illnesses, Season of Concern continues to support over 25 Chicago-based direct care HIV/AIDS organizations and has expanded its mission and support to meet the greater health needs of the Chicagoland theater community. Season of Concern relies on fundraising and donations to complete its mission. To date, Season of Concern has distributed more than $3 million to those in need.




