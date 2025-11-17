Season of Concern Reveals Holiday Events to Benefit Chicago Theatre Artists

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Throughout the holiday season, area performing arts organizations will take up audience collections at productions for Season of Concern, Chicago’s nonprofit dedicated to providing financial assistance to all Chicagoland theater practitioners impacted by illness, injury or circumstance. In addition, a number of special events will be held to benefit the organization, including events by Lakeside Pride Wilde Cabaret, Chicago Cabaret Professionals, The Beautiful City Project, and performances by Gary Thomas and his jazz quartet, Veronica Garza and Leah Morrow.

Season of Concern Managing Director Christopher Pazdernik comments, “Especially at the holidays, Season of Concern is grateful for the theater companies that participate in our collections and fundraisers and to the audiences and local artists who support the cause through donations and special events. We invite all Chicagoans to celebrate at the many events this season in support of Season of Concern, as we collectively make a difference in so many lives throughout the year.”

Upcoming events include:

World AIDS Day Cabaret from Lakeside Pride Wilde Cabaret

Monday, December 1 at 6pm

at Sidetrack, 3349 N Halsted St in Chicago

$30 (GA) - includes 2 drinks / $60 (VIP) - includes 2 drinks & a guaranteed seat

Celebrate World AIDS Day with Lakeside Pride Wilde Cabaret! 100% of the proceeds go to Season of Concern.

Merry Measures from Chicago Cabaret Professionals

Monday, December 1 and Tuesday, December 2 at 7pm

at The Check Out, 4116 N. Clark Street in Chicago

$25

Celebrate the holidays with Merry Measures, a sparkling cabaret produced by the Chicago Cabaret Professionals. This annual tradition brings together top local performers for festive, heartwarming performances that benefit a local charity. Each night features a unique cast, offering music, storytelling, and holiday cheer. Proceeds will support Season of Concern.

The Odd Couple (Female Version) by Neil Simon

Tuesday, December 16 at 7pm

at Theater Wit 1229 W. Belmont Ave in Chicago

FREE! Staged Reading with an audience collection to benefit Season of Concern

starring Jeff Award winner Veronica Garza & Jeff Award nominee Leah Morrow

Unger and Madison are at it again! Florence Unger and Olive Madison, that is, in the female version of Neil Simon’s hilarious contemporary comic classic, The Odd Couple. Instead of the poker party that begins the original version, Ms. Madison has invited the girls over for an evening of Trivial Pursuit. The guys are replaced by the gals, and the Pidgeon sisters are replaced by the Costazuela brothers, but the hilarity remains the same.

Ring-A-Ding-Swing, It’s Christmas! featuring Gary Thomas and the Tom-Toms

Friday, December 19 at 7:30pm at Epiphany Center for the Arts, 201 S. Ashland Ave in Chicago ($30 - $40)

Sunday, December 21 at 6pm at Hey Nonny, 10 S. Vail Ave in Arlington Heights ($15 - $35)

Get ready to swing into the season with Ring-A-Ding-Swing, It’s Christmas!—a festive holiday musical celebration with Gary Thomas and his jazz quartet, The Tom-Toms. Inspired by the classic TV specials of the 1960s, this show brings the swagger of Sinatra, the charm of Dean Martin, and the sparkle of Andy Williams to life with a toe-tapping lineup of swingin’ Christmas favorites. It’s a merry mix of nostalgia, smooth vocals, and cool jazz that’ll have you feeling like it’s Christmas Eve, 1967. A post-show audience collection will be taken for Season of Concern.

Let It Snow (A Holiday New Work Compilation) from The Beautiful City Project

Monday, December 22 - 7:30 PM at The Understudy

Tickets on sale November 25

It's Christmas Eve, and a major blizzard has set upon Chicago. Many local folks can no longer get home for the Holidays as originally planned, with flights canceled, buses not operating, etc. The Understudy decides to open its doors past regular hours to these wayward, sweet customers of theirs. The show is being created just for this occasion, using all new material written by a handful of Chicagoland writers!