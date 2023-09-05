Sarantos Drops New Single And Video 'Labor Day'

By: Sep. 05, 2023

Songwriter, producer and poet, Sarantos has released his heart-warming and powerful new single and video, "Labor Day", available for streaming now.

The single is inspired by the end of summer and the beginning of fall, while also reflecting on the labor that we do throughout our lives to achieve our goals. Whether it be physical labor, mental labor or emotional labor, the song celebrates the universal power of hard work.

"This song is a song everybody needs, but doesn't know they do. Hopefully you won't just listen to it once a year," Sarantos says.

Sarantos has won and been nominated for over 57 awards since 2014 and his songs, instrumentals and cues have had numerous media placements. He is the host of the "Songwriters Radio Show", which is syndicated on iHeartRadio, Spotify, Spreaker, iTunes, TuneIn, Stitcher, Alexa & Google Play.

Proceeds from the single will be donated to Muscular Dystrophy Association (MDA), the #1 voluntary health organization in the United States for people living with muscular dystrophy, ALS, and related neuromuscular diseases.

"Labor Day" is available on streaming platforms including Spotify



Recommended For You